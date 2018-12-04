Get ready, monster lovers because a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is coming our way very soon. We first got a glimpse at what Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have been cooking up over the last few years this past summer during San Diego Comic-Con. The footage absolutely blew everyone away and arguably won the great SDCC trailer war of 2018. So what can they possibly do to top that? We're going to find out this weekend.

The new trailer will debut this Sunday during Brazil Comic Con, which comes directly from director Michael Dougherty, who recently completed work on the movie. Godzilla 2 is now in the can and just waiting to be unleashed on the moviegoing public. Dougherty took to Twitter to make the announcement, while posting a rather rad picture of an actual Godzilla statue out in the wild. Here's what Dougherty had to say about it.

"The Godzilla Movie trailer will drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con. From Godzilla's lips to your ears..."

Not only is the promise of new footage exciting, but it's great when there is no guessing game. There have been countless rumors surrounding the release of the Avengers 4 trailer, for example, none of which have proved to be correct. In this case, we have the movie's director very plainly telling fans when and where to expect the trailer. Sure, that may take some of the surprise out of it, but still. We're going to see more of the king himself, alongside Mothra, Rodan and, most importantly, King Ghidorah, who was somewhat hidden in the first trailer. We should expect a full reveal this time around. But let's just hope this trailer doesn't get too spoilery.

This serves as a sequel to 2014's Godzilla and is the next entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse. That also includes last year's Kong: Skull Island, as well as 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong, which recently kicked off production under the direction of Adam Wingard (Blair Witch). That will see the two gigantic beasts squaring off in a winner-take-all monster death match. But first, we've got to see how Godzilla and Mothra manage to handle Rodan and King Ghidorah in what looks like it could be one of the most promising blockbuster spectacles of next year.

The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Ziyi Zhang. Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe reprise their roles from the first movie to help give it some human connection to its predecessor. Unfortunately, even though the movie is already finished, we've still got a while to wait before it's actually released, as Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn't scheduled to hit theaters until May 31, 2019. Hopefully, it will be worth the long wait. Be sure to check out Mike Dougherty's Twitter announcement below and check back with us on Sunday, as we'll have the new trailer as soon as it's made available online.