We have a brand new poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. At this point, we've seen a couple of full-length trailers and some very meaty TV spots for the highly-anticipated movie. So, it's unlikely we're going to get much in the way of new footage ahead of its release next month. But that doesn't mean the studio isn't going to continue hammering away at us with all of the monster goodness this sequel has in store. Case in point, this new poster is about as epic as it gets.

This poster actually plays on one of the first images that was released for the sequel to director Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla. We see the king himself standing in the middle of the ocean, looking straight toward the sky and blasting his atomic breath to the heavens. He's surrounded by ships and military personnel in various aircraft. The whole poster is bathed in blue light and it features a tagline that bodes well for the titular monster in his upcoming big battle.

"Long live the king."

When the still version of this image was released, director Michael Dougherty described the shot as a key moment and something of a "call to arms." We know that Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah are all going to be featured in the sequel alongside Godzilla. As I've speculated before, based on everything we've seen, I would put good money on this essentially turning into a tag-team match between Godzilla and Mothra against Rodan and King Ghidorah. It was also recently revealed that there will be additional, new monsters featured in the movie. As a great man once said, "Let them fight."

The human cast includes many new additions to the MonsterVerse such as Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton). Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Ken Watanabe (Inception) both return from the previous movie. As far as we know, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olson won't reprise their roles.

Related: Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 3D Almost Happened in the 80s

Luckily, we're not going to have to wait another five years for more Godzilla on the big screen after this movie arrives. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are already hard at work on the next installment of their MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong, which will pit the titular beast against the version of Kong we were introduced to in Kong: Skull Island. That entry is being directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) and is set to hit theaters in May 2020. But first up, we've got Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which arrives on May 31. Be sure to check out the new poster from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Twitter below.

Long live the King. #GodzillaMovie – in theaters May 31. pic.twitter.com/JKz4v7TPnH — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 18, 2019