A brand new poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has arrived. Those who were in attendance at Comic Con Experience Brazil over the weekend already got a taste of the movie's brand new trailer, which arrived online today for the rest of us to enjoy. While the rest of us monster lovers had to await the arrival of the new Godzilla footage, we also got this poster to process, which features the King gearing up for an epic monster brawl.

The poster features Godzilla standing on the edge of a beach, back lit up in blue and mouth open, pointed toward the sky. He's clearly getting ready for war. Millie Bobby Brown has her back to us, facing the gargantuan creature as he does his thing. The title is plastered across Godzilla's body. One thing to point out, similar to the first trailer, is that the color palette being used, specifically the light blue here, is a lot different than what director Gareth Edwards used in 2014's Godzilla. While perhaps not light in tone, this movie looks like it's going to be much less stark.

This movie has been a long time coming. It's quite rare that a studio will wait five years to make a sequel to a successful franchise entry, but based on what we've seen, it looks like the wait is going to be worth it. Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah are all going to be joining in on the action this time around. While the first Godzilla created a couple of new monster's for the canon, Godzilla 2 is bringing several iconic Toho creations back to the big screen for the first time in a long time. That alone will likely be worth the price of admission.

Aside from Millie Bobby Brown, the cast includes Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ziyi Zhang, Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe. It's mostly a new cast, with only Hawkins and Watanabe returning from the first movie. Gareth Edwards also didn't return to direct. Instead, it's Krampus and Trick 'r Treat director Michael Dougherty at the helm. While this is easily his biggest movie to date, his previous works have made it clear that he has an affection for monsters and scary business in general. So this seems to be right up his alley.

Part of what took so long to get the sequel going is that the studio decided to turn this into a shared universe, with last year's Kong: Skull Island also taking place in what they're calling the MonsterVerse. Production also recently got underway on Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to arrive in 2020 and has Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) in the director's chair. Be sure to keep an eye out for the new trailer later today, which we'll be sure to bring your way as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Twitter account below.