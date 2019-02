The official prequel comic for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to introduce us to a new titan. Director Michael Dougherty's upcoming sequel is set to introduce classic Toho creations such as Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah into this cinematic universe. However, there are still some new monsters lurking around the MonsterVerse and one of them has been revealed on the cover of the upcoming tie-in graphic novel, Godzilla: Aftershock.

Legendary Comics was launched in 2010 to create tie-ins for movies and franchises produced under the company's banner. In this case, they've got one coming our way to help build hype for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. But it's also going to help set up some of the events that are going to unfold in the upcoming movie, while not skimping on the action within its 112 pages. Case in point, the cover for Godzilla: Aftershock recently made its way online and we can see a brand new threat that Godzilla is going to have to contend with.

Unfortunately, this monster doesn't have a name yet, but it has crablike features and may be taking some inspiration from the praying mantis, all mixed with some alien hideousness and blown up to epic proportions. This mysterious titan and Godzilla are seen getting ready to duke it out in an apocalyptic wasteland. The comic comes from writer Arvid Nelson, who previously penned Skull Island: Birth of Kong, a prelude to Monarch operative Dr. Emma Russell, who is played by Vera Farmiga in the upcoming movie. The story sees her racing to stop this new threat, which is causing massive earthquakes and has a thirst for destructions. As clues emerge a terrible secret is revealed, a tragedy of apocalyptic proportions from the distant past that changed the course of human history. And it's returning again. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure stalks Emma's every move as she traverses the world to uncover secrets, while Godzilla clashes with this ancient beast.

Related: Godzilla 2 Monster Fights Won't Hold Back Promises Director

Whether or not the ancient beast from this comic appears on screen, this book is considered canon, so hardcore fans may want to check it out. Also, since it centers on Dr. Emma Russell, there's a decent chance we could learn more about her family, Madison, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and her ex-husband Mark, played Kyle Chandler.

Godzilla: Aftershock is set to hit shelves on April 16. That's about a month and a half before Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31. So, it's unlikely that there will be any significant reveals, as it pertains to the movie, but it could still be a good way to help tide some fans over. Be sure to check out the cover for the graphic novel from Legendary Comics below.

Check our the new cover for #GodzillaAftershock coming this April!!! pic.twitter.com/eQByUUzrn9 — Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) February 25, 2019