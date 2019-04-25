Warner Bros. has released two tracks from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters soundtrack, including a cover of Blue Oyster Cult's song "Godzilla," which features System of a Down singer Serj Tankian on vocals. The studio has also revealed one of the tracks from the movie's score, as written by composer Bear McCreary. Both songs are very epic and seem to match the tone of the movie, based on what we've seen in the trailers thus far. It also seems like a good way for fans to try and kill some more time as we wait for the sequel to finally hit theaters next month.

The new version of the 70s classic rock track, in many ways, is quite faithful to the original. However, the beginning has some elements thrown in to match the tone of the movie, including an orchestral arrangement by Bear McCreary and some chanting, choral vocals saying the legendary beast's name. The drums are also beefed up quite a bit. Though, the classic guitar riff and chorus remain unchanged. Serj Tankian brings his signature, operatic and haphazard vocal style to the tune. It's kind of amazing that nobody thought to do this for any of the other Godzilla movies released between 1977 and now. Better late than never.

Blue Öyster Cult, best known for their hit song Don't Fear the Reaper, which was immortalized via the infamous "more cowbell" Saturday Night Live sketch, originally recorded and released their ode to Godzilla in 1977. It was initially released on the band's fifth studio album, Spectres. The song failed to chart at the time, though, thanks to regular airplay on rock radio stations at the time, it went on to become something of a sleeper hit and is now one of the band's best-known songs.

While the cover is arguably the more grabby of the two tracks, the selection from the score, titled "Old Rivals," is nothing to scoff at. We've heard bits and pieces of what Bear McCreary has cooked up in previous trailers. This, however, is truly grand. McCreary is a very prolific composer, with more than 100 credits to his name. In addition to working on movies such as 10 Cloverfield Lane and the Happy Death Day movies, he's also credited on more than 100 episodes of both The Walking Dead and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also provided the music for the upcoming Child's Play remake. Point being, he's no slouch. Not by a long shot.

We recently were treated to the massive final trailer for the movie, which is jam-packed with monster action. Director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is bringing Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah to the party, in addition to some brand new monsters. Indeed, we're in for an epic, monster-filled spectacle. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31. Be sure to check out both tracks from the WaterTower Music YouTube channel below. We also threw in the latest international poster to check out.