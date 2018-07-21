The first teaser for Godzilla: King of Monsters announced that something big was coming with Millie Bobby Brown's Madison trying to contact Monarch Sciences. As she grew more panicked, the other end of the line sounded like chaos had hit. We now have a better understanding of some of those sounds, thanks to a brand-new Godzilla: King of the Monsters teaser that was just released ahead of today's San Diego Comic-Con panel. Monarch Sciences has previously helped us to learn about the physical prowess of the new monsters, and now we're starting learn about their roars as well.

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters promotional team has setup a Monarch Sciences website as well as a Twitter account. The new social media account posted a new video that showcases a decibel meter. At first, the sound is faint, and then it gets louder as shown in the meter, when the mystery monster gets closer. Before the video ends, the meter is peaking in the red, almost like it's getting ready to burst. It's unclear which one of the monsters it could be, but it could actually be more than one.

The Monarch Sciences website and social media accounts have done an excellent job promoting Godzilla: King of the Monsters over the last few days. One would argue that they've actually done better than the first video teaser, which featured Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. The clip has now gone viral, but not for the reason that the producers of the sequel had wanted. One doesn't even have to look very hard to see a cameraman in the shot, right behind Brown. The editing has been called sloppy and lazy by the internet.

However, it's the website and social media accounts for Monarch Sciences that gave fans some vital information about Godzilla: King of the Monsters. We now know that Rodan is going to be a true force to be reckoned with. His thunderclap wings are going to cause some intense damage. In other teases, we've seen a Godzilla Tracker and then another announcement about Monster Zero's, aka King Ghidorah, location in Antarctica.

It's been heavily rumored that Michael Dougherty will debut the first real footage for Godzilla: King of the Monsters today at the Warner Bros. panel in San Diego. After the disappointing first teaser trailer, fans are seriously hoping that we get our first look at Godzilla since 2014, along with some of the new monsters. Just a sneak peek is needed, not a full-on scene, though that would be pretty damn cool too. However, the film doesn't hit theaters until May 31st, 2019. This means that there might not be a whole lot to share today, but anything will do. The first-look images featured a promising return of Godzilla with his atomic breath, so let's hope we get to see him later today. Until then, you can check out some roars below, from the Monarch Sciences Twitter account.