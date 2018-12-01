Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty led a panel at Tokyo Comic Con and shared a first look at toys for the movie. Toy reveals usually aren't that big of a deal, but these are notable because they give us our first clear look at the designs for King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan. Guests were also treated to a new teaser for the movie that featured Millie Bobby Brown along with some new footage. Dougherty announced that a new trailer should be coming soon, possibly even next week.

Michael Dougherty also posted the Godzilla: King of the Monsters toy designs on his Twitter account for the rest of the world to see. The Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan toys all look pretty awesome, which means that they are going to look even cooler on the big screen. When talking about the newer design for Godzilla, Dougherty says that he "took the spines from the 1954 design and slapped them onto the 2014 one." The tail is a bit longer and the toes are a little bit bigger for the toy and movie design.

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters director then showed off the concept art for Mothra and noted that the red markings on her wings are based off of Godzilla's eyes. Next up was Rodan, with concept art that featured feathers. Mike Dougherty notes that the final design does not have feathers, which is echoed in the toy version of the epic monster as well. King Ghidorah's design was shown off in the previously released San Diego Comic Con poster, but the toy version offers much more detail and shows just how massive the monster truly is.

When sharing the images of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters toys, Mike Dougherty revealed that he started getting into making his own movies through the use of Godzilla toys and an old camcorder. The director hopes that these new designs for the monsters will help to inspire a whole new generation of kids to start making their own movies. Dougherty is clearly happy with the way that the designs have all worked out as well as the movie, which was recently just completed.

Tokyo Comic Con attendees were treated to the first tease of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters score by Bear McCreary, which takes elements of the classic Godzilla theme. It was also mentioned by Mike Dougherty that his movie contains "many references to the Toho Godzilla films," and that diehard fans are going to have to "see the film multiple times to catch everything." The new monster designs look awesome and the first trailer looked great as well, so now it's time to wait for the new trailer to get released. While we wait for that, you can check out the new monster designs below, thanks to Mike Dougherty's Twitter account.

Playing with my old Godzilla Shogun Warrior and the family camcorder is how I got started. Here’s hoping these SH MonsterArts figures will inspire some kid out there to do the same. pic.twitter.com/ArQbWY8iJG — Mike Dougherty 🎅🏻👹 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 1, 2018

