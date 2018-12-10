All hail the king; a brand new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has arrived. By the time this movie finally makes its way to a theater near you, it will have been five years since we last saw this new version of Godzilla on the big screen. But, as the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait. Based on what we've seen so far, it appears as though something very good, for lovers of gigantic monsters fights, is coming our way. Now, we have another action-packed trailer that further reveals one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters of 2019.

Warner Bros. and Legendary previously revealed the sequel's first trailer during San Diego Comic-Con over the summer and, safe to say, the footage blew everyone away. Not only is Godzilla coming back for another round of monster goodness, but other classic Toho creations Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah are also getting in on the action. It appears as though Godzilla and Mothra are going to be teaming up to take down Rodan and King Ghidorah in what could be the single greatest tag-team match in cinema history. Not to overhype it or anything.

This new version of Godzilla first graced the big screen in 2014 with director Gareth Edwards' successful, but somewhat subdued, take on the franchise. Much of the action was seen from human vantage points that sort of limited the actual monster stuff seen on screen. It's an approach that was praised and embraced by certain moviegoers, while frustrating others. Edwards intended to return for the sequel but once he landed the gig directing Rogue One, the baton was passed. This time around, Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Trick 'r Treat) is at the helm and he has unquestionably decided to take a much more direct approach to the monster mayhem.

On the human side of things, Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe are set to return, reprising their roles from the first movie. Beyond that, we're going to be introduced to a host of new characters played by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Ziyi Zhang. In as much as audiences are going to turn up to see the king do his thing, it certainly doesn't hurt to have a solid cast to round things out.

Virtually every studio in Hollywood right now is doing what they can to get some sort of cinematic universe going. Thanks to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, the MonsterVerse, as it's been dubbed, is clicking. In addition to the upcoming sequel, they also have Godzilla vs. Kong in the works, which recently kicked off production and is set to arrive in summer 2020. But before that showdown happens, we've got this (hopefully) epic brawl to get through. Warner Bros. is set to released Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters on May 31, 2019. Be sure to check out the new trailer below.