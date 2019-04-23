Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The latest /tag/monsterverse/MonsterVerse |film was directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus), and stars Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Argo) as well as Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films) and Millie Bobby Brown (TV's Stranger Things) in her feature film debut. The acclaimed ensemble cast also includes Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The Post); Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine); Charles Dance (HBO's Game of Thrones, The Imitation Game); Thomas Middleditch (HBO's Silicon Valley); Aisha Hinds (Star Trek Into Darkness); O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton); Oscar nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Godzilla), with Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception, Godzilla) and Golden Globe nominee Ziyi Zhang (Memoirs of a Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

Dougherty directed from a script he wrote with Zach Shields, story by Max Borenstein and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the characters "Godzilla," "King Ghidorah," "Mothra" and "Rodan" owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers, with Zach Shields, Barry Waldman, Hiro Matsuoka, Keiji Ota, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira serving as executive producers, and Ali Mendes and Jay Ashenfelter co-producing for Legendary.

Behind the scenes, Dougherty's creative team included director of photography Lawrence Sher, whose credits include the Hangover films and Godzilla, for which he handled additional photography; production designer Scott Chambliss (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Star Trek Into Darkness); editors Roger Barton (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the Transformers films), Oscar nominee Richard Pearson (United 93, Kong: Skull Island) and Bob Ducsay (Godzilla, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi); costume designer Louise Mingenbach (the X-Men, and Hangover films), and Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Guillaume Rocheron (Life of Pi, Godzilla). Music is by Bear McCreary (TV's The Walking Dead, 10 Cloverfield Lane).

A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co., Ltd., a film by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31, 2019. It will be distributed in 3D and 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, except in Japan, where it will be distributed by Toho; and in China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East. The film has been rated PG-13 for sequences of monster action, violence and destruction, and for some language. We also have a gorgeous new poster from Godzilla's homeland of Japan.