Godzilla: King of the Monsters is getting ready to climb out of the ocean on May 31st, so get ready. The movie is the continuation of Godzilla's adventures in 2014 with the current film picking up where the old movie left off. When watching the parts that have already been released the actors in the film keep referring to the giant monsters in the movie as "Titans".

In a new TV spot director Michael Dougherty's movie teases that there may be "17 and counting" titans in the movie. Judging from the images so far, we will see destruction on a massive scale that only advanced CGI can create. The very early Godzilla movies were based on a guy in a sophisticated lizard suit tromping over miniature models that were full building size to the viewer. We have come a long way in movie making since those days.

We have also come a long way in the development of the creatures featured in King of the Monsters. Through years and years of the different version of Godzilla we have seen spawned many an enemy. So the phrase "17 and counting" in the new TV spot indicates that our hero battles at least that many cool kaiju creations. Here are a few that seem to be prominent in the new film so far.

Rodan: Rodan is a massive titan, first appearing in the 1956 movie Rodan. It seems Rodan will be doing his best against U.S. military jets in Godzilla 2, with the trailer showing him spinning and maneuvering around them.

Mothra: Mothra first appeared in Toho's 1961 film, Mothra. So far, we have a nice close-up of Mothra's face, which looks pretty intense, almost angry. There was also a short tease recently with the creature cooing and emitting her warm, white-hot glow. In the full trailer we get the idea that Mothra is a full on friend to mankind.

King Ghidora: Godzilla's arch-nemesis, the three headed dragon looks awesome in the footage of him released so far. Ghidorah definitely cuts an intimidating figure, as he's bigger in size, packing three spiked tails, he is also using electric powers against Godzilla. King Ghidorah originated from Toho's Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964). Although Toho officially trademarks the character as King Ghidorah,the character was originally referred to as Ghidrah in some English markets. The trailer also shows what looks to be an epic battle between Ghidorah and Godzilla, so that may be the biggest clash in the movie.

Kumonga: Kumonga is a mutated, enormous spider who first appearing in Toho's 1967 film Son of Godzilla. What we have seen so far in the trailers shows what appears to be giant legs emerging from an oil-drilling site. While we don't see Kumonga directly, the creature coming up from the oil site seems to have huge spider-legs, which point to the giant spider being the monster we will see in the full length film. In Toho lore, Kumonga hibernated under Sogell Island in a deep cave, and emerged when the ecosystem was threatened by man. Kumonga has been an ally of Godzilla, after coming into conflict with him, and realized Ghidorah was the larger threat.

It will be interesting to see how The King of the Monsters battles it out before returning once again into the unknown deep. Check out the footage at Youtube.