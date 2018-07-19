The first teaser for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released earlier this week along with some first-look images. However, we really haven't seen anything yet. Thankfully, the new official website for the film provides us with some great information about each one of the new monsters that we'll see when the movie premieres. Fans are hoping that a sneak peek will show up online this weekend after the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the first teaser for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown can be seen trying to reach Monarch Sciences for help, but something has gone terribly wrong. Thankfully, we can still access the Monarch Sciences website, which gives us the intel on all of the new monsters from the film. For instance, did you know that Mothra is 52-feet tall and has a wingspan of 803 feet? As it turns out, Mothra isn't even one of the biggest of the new monsters in Michael Dougherty's new film. Mothra's total stats read.

"Pupal DNA samples suggest a remarkable, multi-stage evolution. On reaching adulthood, Mothra's gigantic thorax is capable of emitting beta-wave bioluminescence which can be projected through the intricate patterns on its wings and weaponized into blinding 'god rays'. As one of the deadliest and most beautiful natural phenomena in Earth's history, no wonder this devastating guardian angel was worshipped as a goddess by the ancient human civilizations blessed to witness her."

Next up on the Godzilla: King of the Monsters list is Rodan, who director Michael Dougherty hinted was even more powerful than Godzilla. Rodan is absolutely massive with a height of 154-feet tall with a wingspan of 871 feet. The monster is able to create a sonic thunderclap with his enormous wings. The full for Rodan are as follows.

"Rodan's wings are wrapped around its body in stasis, but our cryptos estimate a wingspan big enough to create a sonic thunderclap capable of leveling entire cities as it flies overhead. RF-Capture scans reveal that Rodan's skin is not made of rock, but does have an outer dermis of sharp volcanic sediment collected from centuries of dormancy. Sci-ops theorizes the vulcanized appearance of its skin may be an evolutionary trait developed as a form of camouflage against mountain or large rock formations. Truly, a Titan forged in fire."

After reading Rodan's bio, it seems that Michael Dougherty may be correct in his assumption about the beast's powers. However, next on the Godzilla: King of the Monsters stat list is the gigantic King Ghidorah. King Ghidorah is an incredible 521-feet tall, and while the wings don't seem to be working now, it would not be good if he can suddenly get them working. The bio reads.

"Monster Zero's dermal layer is gilded with trace amounts of aurum (See Ark Record # 73.126). Metallurgical studies theorize the scales act as a conductor capable of carrying bioelectrical currents through the creature's body. Injuries have been discovered on several locations on the beast's body, reminiscent of claw and scorch marks. Exo-Forensics are currently investigating. Muscle tendons on the wings are so hyper-tensile that their massive aerodynamics could generate hurricane-force winds when in flight. Coupled with its body's electro-receptor molecular biology capable of conducting electrical currents, water vapor in the air would be heated at extreme levels creating its own localized storm system as it travels. Simply put, if Monster Zero were to fly again, the stratosphere would be torn open by an otherworldly tempest of thunder and lightning our sky has never seen. Cryptolinguistics has analyzed translations of every worldwide case study of Monster Zero in the Monarch database across tens of thousands of years. The ancients called it Ghidorah."

The storyline for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has yet to be fully revealed, but director Michael Dougherty has teased that there are going to be some pretty terrified and paranoid humans running around once they discover that Godzilla isn't alone. The movie doesn't hit theaters until May 31st, 2019 but, as mentioned above, we're hoping to get a sneak peek at these new monsters this weekend at Comic-Con. You can head over to Monarch Sciences to get even more information about these new monsters.