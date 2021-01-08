Warner Bros. and Legendary are reportedly getting close to a release deal for Godzilla Vs Kong. In December, Warner Bros. shocked the entertainment industry by announcing that their 2021 release slate will hit theaters and stream on HBO Max simultaneously. Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the movies that the studio is distributing, but they did not consult with Legendary over their plans, which also includes Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

Legendary quickly threatened legal action over Warner Bros.' hybrid release schedule. However, it seems that Warner Bros. and Legendary are close to reaching a new deal that will keep Godzilla vs. Kong on target for its May 21st release date. It is believed that the new deal will allow HBO Max to stream the movie on the same day, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. It was previously reported that Netflix offered Legendary over $200 million for the streaming rights, but it is believed that Warner Bros. successfully blocked that particular deal. Legendary has yet to publicly respond to the deal reports.

This should be good news for fans who have been waiting to see Godzilla vs. Kong. Additionally, it will allow viewers to choose which way they would like to see the upcoming movie. The public health crisis is still keeping over 60% of North American movie theaters shut down and it's unclear what the situation will look like in May. Warner Bros. released Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day in theaters and on HBO Max, though it is unclear if the hybrid release model has been successful for the sequel.

As for Dune, that is another story. Warner Bros. and Legendary are reportedly still going back and forth to reach a deal for the highly anticipated movie's release. Director Denis Villeneuve has been vocal about his disappointment in Warner Bros. after they made their announcement. It's clear that the director wants the movie to be seen and experienced in theaters on the big screen, and he believes that the streaming model could kill the chances of the second installment getting made. It is believed that the studio is trying to reach a deal with Villeneuve, though it does not seem like any substantial progress has been made.

Adding to the Warner Bros. and Legendary snafu is the fact that Warner Bros. was using Dune to promote HBO Max. When it comes down to it, Dune will likely see a traditional release, which means it could be delayed until it is safe for the public to go into a movie theater again. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but the studio still has the October release date ready to go. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Warner Bros. and Legendary are getting close to a deal for the Godzilla vs. Kong release.