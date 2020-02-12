The King of the Monsters is about to become the king of game night as Godzilla is getting his very own versions of Monopoly and Jenga. USAopoly, aka The OP, has revealed that they have partnered with Toho to bring these tabletop classics to life with a little bit of kaiju flare. Both games are set to arrive later this year in the spring, but no firm release date has been set quite yet.

Box art for both of the games has been revealed as well. Monopoly: Godzilla, features the iconic monster at the center of the packaging, with a devastated city smoldering in the background. Jenga: Godzilla Extreme Edition also features the big guy, who is unleashing his wrath on a building. In this case, the tower that players will be removing bricks from. John M. Davis, The Op's President and CEO, had this to say about the new games.

"Since the 1950's, Godzilla has spawned a worldwide fan base. Today, with our games, older fans can nostalgically relive childhood memories while introducing their families and younger generations to the world's most revered monster."

The Jenga game is pretty straightforward, save for the blocks being designed like a building. The Monopoly game, on the other hand, has some fun bells and whistles. The character pieces, aside from Godzilla, include Mothra, King Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla. Some of the locations that players can purchase are Monster Island, Goro's Workshop and Kitakami Lake, to make it feel authentic. Chris Mowry, Associate Brand Manager for Toho International, Inc., had this to say about it.

"Seeing what The Op has done to bring the world of Godzilla into these classic games has been such an enjoyable experience. The way they adapt the brand into these games to make them original and fresh is sure to please fans of all ages."

Godzilla is one of the most enduring figures in all of pop culture. The monster first appeared in 1954's Godzilla and, over the years, has appeared in more than 30 movies. Most recently, he graced the screen in last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was a sequel to 2014's Godzilla and brought Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah into the fold. While the movie was something of a commercial disappointment, it did tee up the ball for this year's Godzilla vs. Kong, which will see him squaring off against the version of King Kong we met in Kong: Skull Island.

Those who are interested in getting their hands on these games won't need to shell out too much dough. Monopoly: Godzilla will run for $39.99, while Jenga: Godzilla Extreme Edition is set at $19.99. The company says they will be available in specialty stores throughout North America. Be sure to check out the preview images from the games for yourself below. This news comes to us directly from The Op.