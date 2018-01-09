Netflix has released the final trailer for the upcoming anime feature, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, a little more than a week before the movie debuts on the streaming service. The movie already premiered in Japan and it's the first animated Godzilla movie in the history of the franchise, so it's kind of a big deal. Set to the theme song "White Out" by J-pop singer Xai, the trailer is an intense explosion of sound, color, and a lot of explosions. You can watch Godzilla: Planet of Monsters starting January 17th exclusively through Netflix. Interesting note though, Netflix currently has this marked as Part One. So, are they saving the second half of the movie for a later date?

The new trailer boasts the largest Godzilla that mankind has ever had to face. Set 20,000 years from now, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters centers on the premise that humans were forced to leave Earth in 2048 after decades of losing the war against Godzilla and other giant monsters. The survivors take a 20-year trip to another planet, but they soon learn its uninhabitable. As the conditions on their ship deteriorate, a young man named Haruo leads a movement to return to Earth and reclaim it from the monsters. But when they arrive back home, it's the distant future and the planet's ecosystem has evolved with Godzilla resting comfortably at the top of the food chain. Since they're in the future and stuck in space there are space suits, space looking motorcycles and mecha suits to help battle the largest Godzilla ever.

Whatever reservations one might have with the CGI animation in this movie, it helps that it looks really well done, especially in the action sequences. While the animation of the humans is pretty amazing, Godzilla looks straight up magical with every crack and wrinkle in his hide pulsates with an eerie glowing energy. The trailer does a fantastic job of getting Godzilla fans pumped to see some Michael Bay-type over-the-top explosions with giant monsters and a lot of violence.

Early reviews state that the Godzilla anime is a worthy addition to the Godzilla franchise, which might mean that there could be some more of these epic Godzilla anime movies coming to Netflix in the near future. The anime version of Castlevania came out and was a wild success, which was surprising because that franchise isn't as well-known as the mighty Godzilla's. Godzilla will no doubt stomp out some viewing on Netflix starting next week when it premieres.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is animated by Polygon Pictures, which also did Knights of Sidonia. The director of that movie, Kobun Shizuno, partnered with AJIN: Demi-Human director Hiroyuki Shshita for the new epic Godzilla anime. Gen Urobuchi, writer of Psycho-Pass, wrote the script. Voice actors for the film include Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita. You can check out the latest trailer for Godzilla: Planet of Monsters below, courtesy of Netflix's YouTube channel.