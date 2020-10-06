Following the success of the Godzilla anime movies Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater, Netflix is now animating the King of the Monsters for the new anime series Godzilla: Singular Point. Featuring a brand new cast and original story, the series is set to premiere globally on the streamer in 2021. Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi} will be on board to direct.

Godzilla Singular Point comes as a collaboration between anime production studios Bones (My Hero Academia) and Orange (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous), combining hand-drawn and CG animation styles. Also attached to the series are Kan Sawada, composer for several Doraemon movies and series like Yowamushi Pedal; Japanese sci-fi novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as an editor and writer; Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato, who will be serving as the character designer; and animator Eiji YAmamori (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and The Wind Rises) will do the Kaiju design.

Terrorizing cities since the 1950's, Godzilla has been featured in dozens of movies and series over the past several decades. The creature is primarily featured in Japanese movies, though many of these classic movies have developed worldwide cult followings. Godzilla's popularity has also led to his establishment as a pop culture icon with an enduring legacy that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As it stands now, Godzilla holds the world record as the longest continuously running movie franchise.

Godzilla got off to a rocky start when it first made its way to the United States. In 1998, TriStar Pictures released a critically-panned movie adaptation that fell far below box office expectations. Despite the high budget, something was lost in translation and fans did not respond as positively to the movie as they had with the lower-budget installments from Japan. Plans for a new franchise were immediately shelved, and it would be many years before the creature appeared back on the big screen in America. However, an animated series inspired by the Godzilla movie was released after the film, and it was more well-received than the movie that inspired it.

Godzilla continues to be a box office sensation on the big screen as well with its more recent string of American movies. The 2014 Godzilla movie and its 2019 sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, were both huge blockbuster movies, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in worldwide ticket sales. We'll see what movie theaters are looking like by next summer, but the process might repeat again when the next installment of the series - the crossover movie, Godzilla vs. Kong - is released in theaters on May 21, 2021.

Godzilla: Singular Point will debut on Netflix sometime in 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the other three anime movies featuring our favorite giant lizard currently streaming on the service. You can also stream the animated series Kong: King of the Apes ahead of the crossover movie between the two gargantuan creatures in next year's Godzilla vs. Kong. This news comes to us from Netflix.