Yesterday finally brought the first trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters. It blew away any and all expectations and the only real shame is that we have to wait until May 31, 2019 to actually see it. One of the most noticeable things in the trailer is just how massive in scope everything seems to be, including the King himself. So, now seems like a good time to check out this video that shows just how much Godzilla has changed in shape and size over the years.

As the video, which was made by the folks at FilmCore, gets going, we see that the original version of the legendary Toho monster from 1954, stood at 164 feet. That's huge, no doubt. However, over the years, as the video rolls on with its parade of various versions of the creature, we see that the monster has ncreased his height and overall size many times throughout the franchise. We see that the monster made a massive jump in size in 1984's The Return of Godzilla in 1984 to a massive 262 feet tall.

That stayed relatively consistent for a few years until 1991 when, once again, he scaled up substantially in Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah. Strangely, which goes against what one might think of a director like Roland Emmerich, the creature was scaled down substantially, aside from the total aesthetic redesign, for the maligned 1998 Godzilla movie. Godzilla 2000 kept with the scaled down theme, but featured a more faithful to the character design. Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla stands at a truly massive 355 feet, but Toho bested that with Shin Godzilla in 2017 by bringing the creature to a hulking 389 feet. The thinking consistently seems to be that bigger is better.

2014's Godzilla was fully grown and the version that we see in the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer looks exactly like the version from the previous movie. So it's unlikely that director Michael Dougherty is going to do anything to increase the monster in size to make it the nearly 400 feet that it would need to be to surpass the 2017 Shin Godzilla version. But hey, you never know. He's going to need some kind of advantaged to handle King Ghidorah and Rodan, who both look devastating. It looks like he may get an assist from Mothra though, which could be awesome. We'll probably need some sort of size comparison video for all of these MonsterVerse monsters at some point down the line.

This video also serves as a reminder of just how long this character has managed to endure. Despite the change in size, for the most part, Godzilla has pretty much been Godzilla and anything that can last nearly 65 years in pop culture is pretty impressive. Be sure to check out the evolution of Godzilla video, courtesy of the FilmCore YouTube channel, for yourself below.