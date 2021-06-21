It may have taken a while for it to get there, but Godzilla Vs Kong has just passed a major milestone at the box office. Nearly three months after the massive monster blockbuster first hit theaters, it has finally crossed the $100 million mark domestically in ticket sales. It becomes now just the second movie to do so since the pandemic began. It is a huge win for Warner Bros. and, more importantly, the movie industry as a whole. Particularly those who want to see the theatrical experience continue to be a thing in the future.

Godzilla vs. Kong made around $250,000 in its most recent box office weekend. That puts its total at $100,112,876 domestic. Just enough to get it over the finish line. What is particularly impressive about the record is that GvK had been playing on HBO Max in the U.S. during its first month of release as well, free of charge for subscribers. Warner Bros. is implementing that same hybrid release strategy for its entire 2021 movie slate. So quite a few moviegoers opted to see the showdown on the big screen rather than watch it from the comfort of home. That is a good sign for movie theaters.

Worldwide, the director Adam Wingard's entry in the MonsterVerse has also crushed it. Its international total, following its most recent weekend, sits at $342.4 million. That puts its grand total at $442.5 million. That would have been a solid result even under normal circumstances. Especially considering that 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters only pulled in $386 million during its run.

The first movie to cross the $100 million post-pandemic milestone was A Quiet Place Part II. John Krasinski's sequel to the 2018 sci-fi hit did so rather quickly and has become a huge hit for Universal. It has already amassed $222 million worldwide. A third entry in the franchise is already in the works and was recently given a 2023 release date. Jeff Nichols is set to direct that installment.

As for the future of the MonsterVerse franchise, that remains uncertain. So far, Warner Bros. and Legendary have partnered on four movies; 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island, as well as King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. All told, the movies have collectively earned $1.91 billion globally. Skull Island remains the biggest earner of the bunch, pulling in $561 million. No further entries have formally been announced but the studio seems intent on continuing.

Following the movie's initial success at the box office, it was reported that Adam Wingard has been locked down for another entry in the franchise. While the specific title hasn't been confirmed a Son of Kong remake is said to be in consideration. However, Wingard is a busy man these days. Not only is he working on Face/Off 2 but he is also set to direct a Thundercats movie, which is expected to be his next project. So it might be a while before we see him digging around in the Hollow Earth with Kong again. These numbers come to us from Box Office Mojo.