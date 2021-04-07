Fans and general audiences alike have embraced the world of Godzilla Vs Kong, reinvigorating the "MonsterVerse" franchise under Legendary studios, which had seemed close to ending after the lackluster response to previous films in the series. In an interview with Deadline, the director of GvK, Adam Wingard, hinted that a possible sequel would explore the "Hollow Earth" aspect of the MonsterVerse lore.

"I would absolutely love to continue. The clear starting point we teed up, exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level. If I have the opportunity, I know what I will do. It's up to Warner Bros and Legendary if they have an appetite."

In the MonsterVerse, the Hollow Earth is a massive, underground network of tunnels that criss-cross all over the world. The kaiju of the series, from Godzilla to Kong, make use of the Hollow Earth tunnels to live in peace away from prying human eyes, and also to travel all over the planet at fast speeds.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the mighty ape is introduced to the world of the Hollow Earth in the middle of his preparations to fight Godzilla. There, Kong comes across remnants of the legacy of his ancestors, who shared an ancient rivalry with Godzilla's species.

Apart from the Hollow Earth, GvK also further opened up the MonsterVerse with the introduction of the giant mechanical monstrosity known as Mechagodzilla. It took the combined might of Kong and Godzilla to take down the armored villain and save the world.

If a sequel was to be made, the stakes would have to be even higher than what we have seen so far. One way past Godzilla movies did so was with the introduction of an alien invader species known as "Xiliens", who can control kaiju and use them to subjugate the Earth. Before the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, there was some speculation that the film might introduce a version of the Xiliens into the MonsterVerse. But according to Wingard, the concept would not fit into the tone of the franchise that Legendary has built so far.

"If you look at those original films with Mechagodzilla, they have a convoluted storyline involving aliens. That wasn't something I wanted in this movie, not that I didn't enjoy the hell out of that in those films. It didn't fit. It was important to me that if someone was going to be piloting Mechagodzilla, it ought to be a Japanese actor. This is where [the decision to cast a new Asian character] originated."

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. This news arrives from Deadline.