Witness a spectacular battle for the ages when Godzilla Vs Kong arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on May 21. From Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest, You're Next) and stars Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan, TV's Big Little Lies) and Millie Bobby Brown (TV's Stranger Things). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD beginning on June 15.

On May 21, Godzilla vs. Kong will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. On June 15, Godzilla vs. Kong will be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. Godzilla vs. Kong will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Godzilla vs. Kong will feature Dolby Vision HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Godzilla vs. Kong will also feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. The movie will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.