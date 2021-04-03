The long-awaited Godzilla Vs Kong finally released this month to stellar reviews and healthy box-office profits. The movie is Legendary Studios' latest offering from their "MonsterVerse" franchise, which includes two other Godzilla movies and Kong: Skull Island. Adam Wingard, who helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, recently explained in an interview that he had the advantage of seeing the previous films in the franchise, to pick and choose the parts that worked to include in his film.

"I had the advantage that all those directors didn't, looking at those three movies, which all had very different approaches. And I was able to kind of say, 'OK, I liked the tone, for instance, of parts of Kong: Skull Island. And then I liked Gareth Edwards' commitment to realism with his Godzilla movie. ... And then the thing I liked about Dougherty's King of Monsters movie was his sort of like larger-than-life conspiracy tone that he had [with] all the crazy Monarch stuff. I loved his approach to all that."

The previous entries in the MonsterVerse have not exactly set the box-office on fire, and the franchise was struggling to stay afloat when GvK was announced. But no matter how you might feel about the Kaiju cinematic universe that Legendary attempted to build, the prospect of seeing the two most iconic giant monsters from cinema coming to blows was always going to be a huge draw for the general audience.

Still, the King Kong vs. Godzilla matchup did not feel like a random cash grab because the franchise had been building up to it from the start. In Skull Island, the final scene showed a drawing from ancient times depicting past versions of the giant ape and lizard locked in battle, before Godzilla's roar is heard in the background.

In the novelization of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it was revealed that Kong had been aware of the battle for dominance playing out between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, but chose not to partake in the brawl. It was only when Godzilla came knocking on Kong's doorstep in Godzilla vs. Kong that the mighty ape finally had no choice but to throw down. According to Wingard, the groundwork laid by the previous movies made his job as a storyteller easier.

"I wanted this to feel like it was the real match-up of Godzilla and King Kong. We've already gotten a new Kong film, so he's established. We've gotten two Godzilla movies. And so I didn't want to change them up too much because I wanted it to feel like this was a legitimate fight. It wasn't two new characters fighting each other... And so with our movie, I wanted this to be Godzilla and Kong. You can't just start there. That's what's so cool about the MonsterVerse: this is the culmination of the buildup of those movies. They've been established, this version, and now we get to let them fight."

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. This news arrives from Yahoo.com.