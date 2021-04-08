While Godzilla Vs Kong was always billed as an epic clash between the two most iconic monsters of cinema, fans have long suspected there would be a secret villain in the third act that would force the giant lizard and the mighty ape to set aside their differences and join forces. In the days leading up to the release of the movie, director Adam Wingard spoiled the villain reveal by showcasing a Mechagodzilla toy on social media. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the filmmaker defended his spoilery behavior.

"The whole spoiler process of a movie like this, at the end of the day, it either works or it doesn't work whether you know that [Mechagodzilla's] coming or not. Obviously, you want the purest experience possible... I know some people were mad at me online-probably rightfully so-because I posted a picture of me with a Mechagodzilla toy. But, the toy is in storage right now-you can buy it at Wal-Mart! The Funko version of him is out...this is not a secret."

In Wingard's defense, the fact that Mechagodzilla was going to appear in Godzilla vs. Kong was the worst-kept blockbuster secret since the trailer for Captain America: Civil War spoiled the entry of Spider-Man into the MCU, or when the trailer for Batman v. Superman confirmed Wonder Woman was going to make a cameo in the story.

As Adam Wingard points out, the toys for GvK featuring Mechagodzilla had already started doing the rounds on social media before he confirmed the rumors. The first trailer for the movie also featured a few seconds of footage of Mechagodzilla terrorizing a city. So audiences already knew the mechanical monstrosity was going to figure in the story in some manner. For Wingard, his guilt over posting massive spoilers is assuaged by the fact that the studio asked him to do the post in the first place.

"I'm very social media illiterate, so I probably should have put a spoiler page before it- that probably would have made people feel pretty good, but...at the end of the day, I was asked specifically by Warner Bros. to post a picture of [the toy]. Well, you know, the thing's already out there, so I did it, and then you kind of realize that may have upset some people. But you can't please everybody."

At the end of the day, what makes a movie enjoyable is its story and performances, and not whether or not you were already aware of specific plot points. Considering the positive response to Godzilla vs. Kong from critics and general audiences alike, Wingard seems to have succeeded in his job of crafting an enjoyable and epic narrative for fans.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. This news comes from ComicBook.com.