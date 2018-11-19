The first set photos from Godzilla Vs Kong have arrived. The epic monster showdown kicked off filming toward the end of last week and, while these first photos obviously won't feature either of the two monsters people are going to shell out money to see, we do get a glimpse at some of the human cast members joining in on the action, as both Alexander Skarsgard and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted on set.

As is quite often the case with unofficial set photos, this first batch of images isn't terribly revealing. We see both stars in gold and black jumpsuits with harnesses on a treacherous, mountainous terrain. Could it be that they're off somewhere on Skull Island looking for King Kong? That's purely speculative at this point. What we do see is Alexander Skarsgård looking rather angry in one particular shot. What's he angry about? Again, at this point, we're pretty much left to hopelessly speculate on that one. In any event, it's good to see that this movie is actually in motion after hearing about it for so long.

Legendary has been piecing together their Monsterverse for several years now, starting with director Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. Things continued last year with the well-received Kong: Skull Island and next year will see the world truly expand with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which will bring Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah into the mix. Since that movie has yet to hit theaters, much of what we're set to see, beyond the monster showdown of a lifetime, in Godzilla vs. Kong remains a mystery. But the Monarch corporation, which has helped to tie these various movies together, will be present and monsters will be a more regular part of human existence.

The cast also includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), reprising their roles from King of the Monsters. Rebecca Hall (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), and Demian Bichir (The Nun) are also tapped to star. Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) is in the director's chair this time around, meaning that no director has helmed more than one movie within this universe. Jordan Vogt-Roberts helmed Kong: Skull Island and Michael Dougherty, who previously directed Krampus and Trick r' Treat, is at the helm of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

While virtually every studio in Hollywood is trying to cobble together cinematic universes in order to emulate what Marvel has done, the Monsterverse is one of few that seems to be genuinely clicking thus far. Let's hope that streak continues. Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives in theaters on May 31, 2019. That will be followed by Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020. Be sure to check out the first batch of set photos below. This news was first reported by Just Jared.

