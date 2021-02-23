The upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong promises to be the greatest matchup of all time for the two legendary monster characters from the East and West. Hollywood has dipped its toes in epic matchups before, more recently with Batman v. Superman, which saw the Dark Knight going toe-to-toe against the Man of Steel. In a recent interview with Collider, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard revealed one particular aspect of BvS that he tried to avoid for his upcoming film.

"Batman versus Superman to use it as an example, and this is just my opinion, but my issue with that movie is really that it's a new Batman. It's Ben Affleck is Batman, and it's... And up until then Christian Bale was the definitive Batman, and so it felt like, okay, now that we're doing Batman versus Superman, we're also restarting Batman. So this feels like a different universe, which it is, and so this is a different Batman. So it doesn't have that kind of like, this is the ultimate match up of these characters. There's something off about it, and so going into [Godzilla vs. Kong], I didn't want that feeling."

The remarks from Adam Wingard were made in connection to the design of the giant ape and the giant lizard for their new film. Some fans have complained that Godzilla's size appears to have changed to make him more equal to Kong physically. According to Wingard, the design for both the behemoths is consistent with their previous appearances in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise.

"Normally like the legendary would allow the directors to put their spin on Godzilla and I could've changed them. I like how [Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael] Dougherty kind of updated them with the classic maple leafs on his back. But for me, it was, I wanted this to feel like the Godzilla that we've been used to for the last few movies, and I wanted Kong to feel like the Kong that we had in Skull Island so that when they fought it really felt like this was really them going at each other. So that was one of the main things going into it, and, you know, yeah, that would be one of my absolute sticking points is even though I probably would have liked to, for instance, made Godzilla's head a little bit bigger, his head's a little small, you know? That complaint is not lost on me, but at the end of the day, it's like, "This is the Godzilla that we have here, this is the legendary Godzilla, and... let's see how he matches up with King Kong. Let's not try to like, change it up and do something different."

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. This news originated at Collider.