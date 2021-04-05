When it was first announced that King Kong and Godzilla would go head-to-head in the recently released Legendary Studios' MonsterVerse film Godzilla Vs Kong, fans wondered how the mighty ape, distinctly smaller in size, would possibly stand against Godzilla. To even the odds a bit, Kong wields a giant battle ax that is capable of absorbing Godzilla's atomic breath. In an interview with Collider, the film's screenwriter Max Borenstein explained how the massive weapon came to be.

"Like to me, Godzilla's scales have this kind of conductive radioactive quality, and the primate Kongs were at a kind of evolved civilization of sorts, as primates might, and [used] simple tools, and had used the spine of a Godzilla creature to create it. Presumably, there are more like it, but it feels like the iconic scepter of a king. That's what so fun about it."

The explanation establishes two things. One, both Kong and Godzilla in the MonsterVerse are not one-off monstrosities, but rather the latest in a long line of gigantic superpredators that have existed for a long time. And two, this is the most intelligent version of King Kong ever, capable of understanding the function of and able to wield complex weaponry.

Both these points open up all kinds of interesting speculations regarding the deeper world of Godzilla vs. Kong, and fans are already stating their wish on social media that the film could have been longer to fully explore the possibilities of the world in which the two icons of monster cinema face-off in such an epic manner. In a previous interview, the director of the film, Adam Wingard, admitted that there was plenty of film material left on the editing floor, but the theatrical version of GvK is the most enjoyable one.

"There's certainly enough footage to make a five-hour version of this film, I'm sure, But making a longer film is easier than making a shorter film in a lot of ways. For me, this is the version that worked the best, and I don't see any reason to do a director's cut. Probably the only thing if, 10 years from now, somebody said, 'Hey, do you want to do a director's cut of Godzilla vs. Kong?' I would probably just use that time to have another 40 days in the sound mix because I just love that kind of thing."

With the critical and commercial success of Godzilla vs. Kong, fans are now clamoring for a continuation of the MonsterVerse. It will be interesting to see if further installments of the franchise will be greenlit and whether they will allow us a better glimpse into the prehistoric world when the ancestors of Kong and Godzilla freely roamed the Earth and waged war as entire species.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Writer's comments about the ax are from Collider's Youtube Channel. Wingard's comments about a longer cut arrive from {https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/godzilla-vs-kong-director-adam-wingard-five-hour-cut/.