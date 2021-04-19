Godzilla vs. Kong has continued to assert its dominance at the box office in its third weekend of release in the U.S. The movie added another $7.7 million over the weekend, making it the number one movie for the third week in a row. What's more, it is now dangerously close to topping the $400 million mark worldwide. And, what is perhaps most amazing, considering the circumstances, the latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise has already topped 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

As of this writing, Godzilla Vs Kong has earned $390.2 million worldwide. Meanwhile, 2019's King of the Monsters, directed by Michael Dougherty, earned $383.2 million during its entire theatrical run. That is impressive For a variety of reasons. First and foremost, King of the Monsters hit theaters in May 2019, long before the pandemic crushed movie theaters around the world. It had a full, uninhibited run and couldn't cross the $400 million mark. It served as the long-awaited sequel to 2014's Godzilla, which was directed by Gareth Edwards. The follow-up also introduced other classic Toho beasts, such as Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah.

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong had a lot working against it on paper. It was one of the first blockbusters to arrive in theaters as health and safety concerns have begun to recede. That said, those concerns are by no means gone and any theaters are still closed. Plus, many of those that are open are at reduced capacity. Not to mention perhaps the biggest hindrance, which is the fact that the movie is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. at no additional cost to subscribers. Be that as it may, director Adam Wingard's kaiju brawl has proved to be something people want to see on the big screen.

Another hugely important factor to consider here is critical reception. Godzilla: King of the Monsters had a lot of hype leading up to its release. But critics weren't overly kind to it, as the movie currently holds a 42 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though its audience score, 83 percent, is far better. However, Godzilla vs. Kong had better word of mouth all around. Its critical approval rating stands at 75 percent, while its audience rating sits at a stellar 91 percent. There is no question this has played into the movie's successful run.

To date, Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise has earned $1.86 billion globally across four movies. Depending on how much gas Godzilla vs. Kong has in the tank, the franchise could near the $2 billion mark here in the coming months. That leads to the ever-important question of what the future holds. For now, there is no word yet on a possible follow-up. While some of the creative team behind the scenes have teased ideas to bring the monsters back for future installments, nothing has been announced as of yet. But the studio would undoubtedly like to keep things going. These numbers come to us from Box Office Mojo.