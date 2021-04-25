Godzilla vs. Kong has officially crossed the $400 million mark at the global box office. Warner Bros., who produced the movie along with Legendary Pictures, made the announcement following another successful weekend of raking in cash from around the globe. The latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise managed to accomplish the feat in roughly a month. Considering the circumstances, that is hugely impressive.

As of this writing, per Warner Bros., Godzilla Vs Kong has taken in $85.3 million domestically. Meanwhile, it has earned a massive $315.8 million overseas. The movie won its first three weekends at the domestic box office and had a strong debut in China. It has managed to keep that momentum rolling for several weeks, bringing it to this major milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein had this to say about it in a statement.

"It's evident that 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is reigniting moviegoing everywhere and that audiences are more than ready to return to theaters, where and when it's safe, for a big screen experience like this one."

This feat is amazing for several reasons. For one, it is by far the biggest theatrical debut since the pandemic began. While more theaters are open than were for say Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984, many of them still have strict limits on capacity. It is also incredibly important to note that the movie is available on HBO Max in the U.S. to stream at no additional cost for subscribers. Be that as it may, moviegoers have turned out in droves to see the massive kaiju beatdown. Warner Bros. President of International Distribution Andrew Cripps had this to say.

"It has been thrilling to see this film mark the return to theaters around the globe, with audiences continuing to grow and to uphold the importance of the universal shared experience of going to the movies."

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, had already managed to outgross its predecessor, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That entry in the franchise topped out at $383 million worldwide. And it had the benefit of being released when health and safety concerns were not ravaging the industry. That further illustrates just how well this movie has performed.

The cast for Godzilla vs. Kong includes Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. To go along with the financial success, it is also the highest-rated entry in the MonsterVerse franchise so far, critically speaking. It Holds a 75 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a stellar 91 percent audience score.

To date, the MonsterVerse consists of four movies; 2014'sGodzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island, in addition to the two most recent entries. To date, the series has earned more than $1.87 billion globally. It wouldn't be surprising, as a result, for Warner Bros. and Legendary to team up for further installments. However, no further movies have been announced just yet. Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max now. This news comes to us via Business Wire.