Even with its HBO Max debut, Godzilla Vs Kong is proving that a lot of people in North America are now willing to revisit movie theaters. The movie debuted on Wednesday and decimated initial projections with a five-day total of $48.5 million after an $11.6 million Saturday. The three-day weekend total comes to $32.5 million, which was more than enough to destroy the competition. In addition to playing in theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong is also streaming on HBO Max for paid subscribers, which indicates that people have been waiting for the right movie to get back into the theater.

Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein says, "Monstrous results all across the United States. Audiences are excited to see movies in theaters on the big screen with big sound." As of this writing, Godzilla vs. Kong has already earned $190.2 million globally, which has set off brand-new pandemic box office records. While the movie has done some great business this far, there are some analysts who believe that Warner Bros. should have shied away from the simultaneous streaming method in favor of only in theaters.

Supernatural horror movie The Unholy debuted at number two this weekend after bringing in $3.2 million at movie theaters. It's directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos and is based on the 1983 novel Shrine by James Herbert. The Unholy stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado, Cricket Brown, and Cary Elwes. Bob Odenkirk's action thriller Nobody took the number three spot this weekend with $3 million. Odenkirk has been receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in the movie.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon came in at number four this weekend after earning $2 million. As of this writing, the animated family movie has brought in $94.2 million globally in its five weeks in theaters. Chaos Walking took the fifth spot this weekend with $380K. The movie has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics, despite strong performances from Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. The Croods: A New Age ended up at number six with $210K and has since earned over $162 million in 19 weeks.

French Exit popped back into the top ten this weekend after premiering in February. The surreal comedy was able to earn $193K, which was enough to land the seventh spot. Liam Neeson's The Marksman was able to bring in an additional $165K, bringing it to number eight. As of this writing, the action thriller has earned nearly $20 million in twelve weeks. Finally, Boogie and Minari rounded out this weekend's top ten with $115K and $109K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.