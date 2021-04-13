After two weekends, Godzilla Vs Kong has helped to bring the global box office back to life in recent weeks. Warner Bros. has scored the biggest hit of the pandemic era, and the kaiju flick has made many believe we could be on track to relative normalcy in the industry. For this, the studio is expected to be handsomely rewarded as the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise is expected to turn a healthy profit.

According to a new report, Godzilla vs. Kong, as of this writing, has amassed just shy of $358 million at the global box office thus far. That includes $70 million from domestic theaters. It is extremely important to note that the movie is available on HBO Max in the U.S. at no additional cost to subscribers. So that number is particularly encouraging as it signals that people are ready to return to theaters. Overall, it's expected that $131.4 million of that money will make its way back to the studio. The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, carries a reported $160 million production budget. Marketing was estimated to be in the $70 million range.

Other revenue sources are estimated as follows; $60M from international TV deals, $65M from domestic home entertainment, $25 million from foreign home entertainment and $45 million from pay and free TV. That brings total revenue, without another dime of box office, to just over $326 million. This means, Godzilla vs. Kong has already earned $96 million in profit. That does not account for factors such as overhead and interest. Be that as it may, it appears Warner Bros. has a nice hit on its hands. And it's worth noting that they bought out Legendary's share of the movie to get the HBO Max deal approved. So they are not sharing the profits with Legendary.

Granted, these are estimates but it shows that the long-awaited matchup between Godzilla and King Kong did what no other movie has been able to do in over a year. A massive-budget blockbuster was able to enter the global marketplace and get enough meat in movie theater seats to be profitable. A massive slate of blockbusters from every studio in Hollywood has been sitting on the shelf collecting dust for fear of not being able to make enough money. While we're not totally in the clear, we appear to have turned a corner. With any luck, this means fewer release date delays and a healthy lineup of movies hitting theaters this summer.

As for the future of the MonsterVerse, that remains uncertain. After 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters and now Godzilla vs. Kong, there is no official word on what comes next. If anything. Ideas have been teased but nothing has been announced. Undoubtedly, Warner Bros. would like to see things continue but it ultimately comes down to Toho, which controls the franchise. For now at least, the studio can enjoy the ever-important success they're currently enjoying. This news comes to us via Deadline.