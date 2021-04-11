Godzilla vs. Kong was able to easily win its second consecutive box office weekend with $13.2 million. Adam Wingard's latest monster movie has been crushing it overseas too. As of this writing, the movie has earned $310.7 million globally, which is pretty impressive considering that it is currently streaming on HBO Max for paid subscribers. It appears that more and more people in North America are willing to head into a movie theater now that the vaccine has started to become more available.

In addition to winning the box office weekend, Godzilla Vs Kong also broke a new pandemic record. The movie has brought in $69.5 million domestically, which shatters the previous record holder, Christopher Nolan's 2020 thriller Tenet. Warner Bros. currently has four out of the five top five earners of the pandemic. Tenet is number two with $58.5 million, while Wonder Woman 1984 follows with $46.2 million and Tom & Jerry at $40.3 million. Universal's The Croods: A New Age, which scored $56.5 million, is at number three.

Nobody was able to take the second position at movie theaters this weekend after bringing in $2.6 million. Bob Odenkirk continues to receive rave reviews for his action-packed performance, which is continuing a strong word of mouth marketing campaign. The Unholy came in at number three with $2.4 million. The supernatural horror movie has received mixed reviews, but has been able to a little over $7 million globally in just two weeks in theaters. Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon took the fourth spot with $2.1 million. To date, the animated family movie has earned $97.2 million globally in its six weeks in theaters.

Voyagers debuted at number five this weekend after bringing in $1.3 million. The science fiction movie was written and directed by Neil Burger. It stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux, Archie Madekwe, and Quintessa Swindell. Tom & Jerry took the sixth spot with $1.1 million, while Chaos Walking fell to number seven with $265K.

Liam Neeson's The Marksman came in at number eight this weekend after earning $120K. The action thriller has earned $20.1 million globally since opening in theaters 13 weeks ago. Minari took the ninth spot after bringing in $118K. Finally, Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently available on Blu-ray, came in at number ten with just $92K. The sequel received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but was still able to earn $165.8 million globally. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.