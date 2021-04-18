During one of the sleepier pandemic weekends, Godzilla Vs Kong was easily able to win its third consecutive box office battle after earning $7.7 million. However, that will all change next weekend when New Line's long-awaited Mortal Kombat movie is released on the big screen. To date, Adam Wingard's monster movie has earned $390.2 million globally and has broken the domestic pandemic box office record with $80.5 million. The previous winner was 2020's Tenet, which earned $58.4 million.

While theaters in New York and Los Angeles are finally opened up again, business has yet to truly pick up. People have been slowly returning, but the Los Angeles area was just dealt a major blow with the closures of Arclight/Pacific Theatres. LA theaters alone boasted over $900 million in revenue for 2019, with Arclight/Pacific making up for 11% of that total number, so their closures will be felt moving forward.

Nobody was able to remain at number two this weekend after bringing in $2.5 million. The action thriller, which stars Bob Odenkirk, has been a hit with critics and has earned over $34 million globally since opening in movie theaters four weeks ago. The Unholy remained at number three this week with $2 million. The supernatural horror movie has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. To date, the movie has made nearly $10 million globally in its three weeks in theaters.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon remained at number four on the box office charts this weekend after earning $1.9 million. The animated family movie has been in theaters for seven weeks, and is also available to stream on Disney+ for a premium fee. Tom & Jerry moved up to number five with $1 million. The animated movie featuring the iconic cat and mouse has earned over $105 million globally since debuting eight weeks ago. Voyagers took the sixth spot with $790K.

In the Earth debuted this weekend with $506K. The horror movie was written and directed by Ben Wheatley and it stars Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, John Hollingworth, and Mark Monero. The movie has received generally positive reviews from critics. After sliding out of the top ten, The Croods: A New Age was able to land the eighth position this weekend after bringing in $310K. The animated family movie has brought in over $162.8 million globally in its 21 weeks in theaters. Chaos Walking and The Marksman close out the top ten this weekend with $215K and $160K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.