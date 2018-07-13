Danai Gurira is in talks for a role in Godzilla Vs Kong. Details are currently a bit scarce, but The Walking Dead and Black Panther actress is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of Legendary and Warner Bros.' upcoming giant monster brawl. Unfortunately, at this time, there are no details on who Danai Gurira might be playing. Whatever the case may be on that front, the human cast for this particular entry in the new Godzilla franchise is shaping up quite nicely.

Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be the fourth entry in what Warner Bros. has called the MonsterVerse. The cinematic universe kicked off in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla and continued last year with Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Kong: Skull Island. Next summer will see the release of the third entry, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, which recently debuted its first images ahead of an expected trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con next week. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in King of the Monsters and will also reprise her role in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Additionally, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison is also on board the cast. Should Danai Gurira's deal close, she'll be the third cast member to officially join. Gurira has been tearing it up on The Walking Dead for years now and she's set to return once again in season 9 this fall. She also got a big boost with her movie profile this year, having starred in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Both movies were massive, record-breaking hits at the box office and helped make Gurira a recognizable star on a global scale outside of those who tune in to watch her as Michonne on AMC's hit zombie series.

With that said, it's also being reported that the actress is being looked at for a role in Star Trek 4. This isn't Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie. Rather, it's the one to be directed by S.J. Clarkson. Point being, Danai Gurira has seriously boosted her profile thanks to her role as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment, it isn't clear if there would be any conflict, in terms of schedule, were she to want to take on both roles, but it doesn't seem like that would be the case.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) has been tapped to direct Godzilla vs. Kong. Production is expected to begin in October in Atlanta. That should feel quite familiar for Danai Gurira, should she land the gig, since The Walking Dead films near there. Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps for now, but Wingard has stated that there will be a definitive winner between the two legendary monsters. Warner Bros. has set Godzilla vs. Kong to hit theaters on May 22, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.