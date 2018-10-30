Godzilla Vs Kong continues to round out its human cast as production nears for the next entry in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) have both been tapped to star in the upcoming giant monster flick. Unfortunately, details regarding the characters they're set to play are mostly being kept under wraps, but they've helped to fill out an already impressive ensemble.

According to a new report, Rebecca Hall will be one of the new human leads in Godzilla vs. Kong. Another report simply notes that Eiza González has scored a role in the movie, but there are no further details at this time. So she could wind up being a supporting player, whereas it sounds like Hall is going to have a pretty meaty role. Gonzalez has been on the rise ever since her turn in Baby Driver last year, as she's also set to star in Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel and Alita: Battle Angel. Hall, on the other hand, has been working steady for some time in a range of projects both big (The BFG) and small (The Gift).

Plot details are also mostly being kept under lock and key at this time. Though, we know this movie's purpose is to pit the two legendary monsters against one another for a showdown modern audiences can enjoy. The two previously met in 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla, but this promises to be a spectacle on a much larger scale.

Audiences are going to turn out primarily to see the two titular monsters go toe-to-toe, but having a solid human cast doesn't hurt anything and the studio has done their best to make that happen. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) will reprise her role from the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which hits theaters next summer and serves as a sequel to Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla. The cast also includes Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

This will be the fourth movie in Legendary's interconnected monster universe, officially dubbed the MonsterVerse. It includes Godzilla and last year's Kong: Skull Island, which took place in the 70s years before the upcoming entry, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That movie is set to introduce some classic Toho monsters in the form of Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. Obviously Godzilla is going to emerge victorious, which takes a little bit of suspense out of the equation. However, the trailer shown over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con did more than enough to build hype for the sequel, which is directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus).

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) has been tapped to helm Godzilla vs. Kong, which is currently slated to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020. That will put it out almost exactly a year after Godzilla: King of the Monsters makes its debut on May 31, 2019. Production on the movie is expected to begin very soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new information on the project is made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.