Legendary Comics has announced a series of books that will tie into the upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong. The companion publishing program will allow fans to dive deeper into stories relating to the cinematic showdown. It will feature two new epic prequel graphic novels; an anthology featuring past fan-favorite comic series; an original children's picture book and a young children's board book; an official behind-the-scenes art book; and an official novelization. Each title will set the stage for this not-to-be-missed battle royale. Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics, had this to say.

"As with previous installments in the Monsterverse franchise, Legendary Comics is excited to expand the story universe by paving the way for the cinematic clash with two prequel graphic novels that will tell separate tales of our favorite Titans. We are also expanding our publishing offerings with our first-ever children's book and board book, and are thrilled to be working again with Insight Editions and Titan Books on an art book and novelization that will offer exclusive content, taking readers deeper into the world of Godzilla and Kong."

First up, Godzilla Dominion. The prequel graphic novel is written by Greg Keyes (Age of Unreason, Star Wars: New Jedi Order) with art by Drew Edward Johnson (Wonder Woman, Supergirl). It will feature a story that picks up in the aftermath of 2018's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun. The story is told entirely from Godzilla's point of view and brings new insights into the King of Monsters, such as his habitats, ancient rivalries, encounters with new Titans, and other challenges. As his new era of dominance is tested, a coming confrontation with another King looms.

Next, we have Kingdom Kong. It serves as both a sequel to the graphic novel Skull Island: Birth of Kong and a prelude to Godzilla Vs Kong. The story centers on a group of highly-skilled military pilots who are gathered on Skull Island. The goal is to see who has 'the right stuff' to take on a dangerous mission into the hollow earth. Audrey is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla's titanic rivals. When Skull Island is attacked by a bat-like monster named Camazotz, Audrey is forced to come to terms with her inner demons. Finding his home threatened, Kong rises to face this beast that would plunge the world into perpetual night. The graphic novel is written by Marie Anello (Shout Out) with art by ZID (Trick 'r Treat: Days of the Dead, Spectral: Ghosts of War).

A children's book titled Kong & Me is also on the way. It comes from New York Times' bestselling author Kiki Thorpe (The Never Girl) with illustrations by Nidhi Chanani (Pashmina). Young fans will be able to follow along as Kong and his new pal spend a day of fun and adventure exploring the wonders of Skull Island. It proves that friendships come in many sizes and no matter how different we are, no one is too big or small to find a true friend.

Another family-friendly book, Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make Up) is a board book from Insight Editions. It features art from illustrator Carol Herring and includes lessons. It introduces Godzilla and Kong to a younger generation. Making new friends isn't always easy for kids. That is equally true for two giant monsters, where small misunderstandings can easily blossom into enormous conflicts. This book offers tips on how to be a good friend by using these two monsters to show young kids how to behave in familiar situations, only on a much larger scale.

The official Godzilla Vs Kong novelization comes from New York Times' bestselling author Greg Keyes, who returns once again to the Monsterverse for the book. It takes readers deeper into the worlds of Monarch, the Titans, and so much more. Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war.

Monsterverse Titanthology Vol 1 is aimed at new readers who wish to discover the backstories of Godzilla and Kong for the first time, or fans seeking to revisit their favorite adventures. It brings the previously released graphic novels, Skull Island: The Birth of Kong (2017) and Godzilla: Aftershock (2019), together in one collection for the first time.

Lastly, there's Godzilla vs. Kong: One Will Fall, The Art of the Ultimate Battle Royale. Also from Insight Editions, it is written by Daniel Wallace with a special foreword by director Adam Wingard. It takes fans behind-the-scenes revealing how the movie was brought to the screen. The deluxe will include a selection of exclusive concept art, pre-production materials, on-set photos and insight from the filmmakers.

All of these books are available for pre-order now. Godzilla Vs Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. You can check out the full release below. This news comes to us directly from Legendary