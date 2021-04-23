The recently released Godzilla Vs Kong has been smashing box-office records and topping online engagement stats ever since its first trailer was released. The popularity of the movie hinges entirely upon a single question, that is asked in hushed whispers on school grounds and around campfires the world over: Who would win a fight between King Kong and Godzilla?

The catch is that both Kong and Godzilla are the protagonists of the MonsterVerse franchise, so both had to find ways to come out on top in their joint movie. Still, during a Reddit AMA, the director of Godzilla vs. Kong,Adam Wingard, confirmed that there was one definitive winner, and it ain't Kong.

"Godzilla def won. He killed Kong. Kong was revived. I consider the Mecha battle was outside of that. As they say: Godzilla won the fight, Kong won the movie."

Ever since the project was announced, fans had been wondering how Kong could possibly hold his own against the giant atomic lizard that has a literal "God" in its name. At the time, the version of Kong that had appeared in the MonsterVerse was also much smaller than Godzilla, although the mighty ape underwent a dramatic increase in size before the epic matchup to give him a fighting chance.

Still, Godzilla has atomic breath, near-invulnerable skin, a heavier body, and centuries of experience taking down other superpredators. Meanwhile, Kong has... opposable thumbs. But those thumbs turned out to be of great use, as the mighty ape was able to procure a giant battle ax to aid its fights. In a previous interview, Wingard had explained that Kong was always meant to be the underdog in his fight against the giant lizard.

"I always saw Kong in this film as an '80s action hero or an early '90s Shane Black action hero. I'm a big fan of that style of action where the action hero is this guy who's down on his luck. Godzilla is way more powerful than [Kong]. And then on top of that, we've put Kong on the ocean. This is Godzilla's element. So the stakes and the danger level are already high for this character, but then you want to amplify that. And the inspiration for that really comes from Die Hard more than anything. That's why the movie has a Die Hard reference here and there from a visual standpoint."

Fortunately, Kong was able to make a comeback from certain defeat in Godzilla vs. Kong,and reestablish its street cred by facing off against the fearsome Mechagodzilla. Maybe the inevitable sequel might see Kong and Godzilla have a rematch that turns the tables on the giant lizard this time around.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong features a lead cast consisting of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.