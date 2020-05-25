Those who are looking forward to the next entry in the MonsterVerse may want to settle in for a wait as it looks like Godzilla Vs Kong might be delayed. Again. The follow-up to last year's King of the Monsters was originally supposed to arrive in theaters this March. Warner Bros. opted to push it back to November but now, it seems another delay, possibly as long as six months pushing it to 2021, is on the table.

With movies such as this, merchandise is a big way to bring in money. Godzilla vs. Kong will be no exception, and we've already seen some spoiler-heavy toys show up at various conventions around the globe. Recently, an Amazon listing for a book, The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong, showed up on Reddit. As the post points out, the book was originally set to arrive on November 17, just three days before the movie's current November 20 release date. It has now been pushed back to May 21, 2021.

That date just so happens to belong currently to The Matrix 4, another Warner Bros. movie. The sequel had to hit the pause button on filming for several weeks and, in all likelihood, is going to be pushed back. So, it seems quite possible, if not probably at this point, that Godzilla vs. Kong could take over that release date instead. The reason not having to do with concerns over the movie, so much as navigating the uncertain waters surrounding theatrical releases in general right now. Theaters are expected to open up again sometime in July, but to what degree that will be successful remains to be seen. A year from now, the landscape of theatrical distribution should be far more clear. It would represent less of a gamble for the studio.

Plot details, officially speaking, are largely kept under wraps for the time being. However, as mentioned, some toys that have made their way online suggest that a certain classic character from the Godzilla canon will be joining in on the action this time around. We also know that Godzilla will be duking it out with King Kong, who is returning for the first time since Kong: Skull Island and will be a little more grown-up, so to speak. An upcoming comic book offered a preview at the new version of Kong, who it seems will be rocking a beard this time around.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) directed the movie. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return from King of the Monsters, with Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick rounding out the cast. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. In the meantime, you can check out the post in question from Reddit.