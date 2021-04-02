Thanks to the MCU, after-credits scenes are today seen to be almost essential for franchise films, where upcoming sequels and spinoffs can be teased to keep fans hyped. In an interview with Collider, the director of Godzilla Vs Kong, Adam Wingard revealed that the movie was also set to have its own post-credits scene, which was later shifted to make it a part of the main storyline.

"We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie. Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie. We had this footage, and we were like 'wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.' And it's really effective. We kind of just sacrificed our post-credits scene. Which makes sense, because honestly, it's not even like that post-credits scene is teeing up anything specific. It wasn't like saying 'this is definitively where the MonsterVerse is going [next].'"

The truth is, the MonsterVerse cinematic universe that GvK is a part of has been struggling financially for some time. The previous movies in the series have underperformed at the box office and failed to sway the critics too much in their favor. It is quite possible that the studio saw Godzilla vs. Kong as the final, epic hurrah for the franchise before ending the series, which is why the post-credits scene was cut. According to Wingard, the absence of the post-credits scene frees the MonsterVerse up to move in a new direction based on audience response.

"[The post-credits scene] would've done something, but it would've backed us into a corner. I think the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads where audiences need to vote if they want to see another one of these films before they continue. I think that's a really healthy thing. We've gone through a decade or so of the rise of the universe movies, the versus movies. Obviously, Marvel does it best. But at the end of the day, I don't think these movies should imitate Marvel, necessarily. They should be their own thing. So I think it's better not to back yourself into a corner to a certain degree. It makes sense that we don't have a post-credits scene. Let's figure out what people really like about this movie and then if we're gonna' make a sequel, let's figure out what that is based on what people like and don't like."

Based on the positive reviews for Godzilla vs. Kong, and its stellar box-office debut, it is quite likely that the MonsterVerse is finally back on track and ready to grow bigger than ever. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. This news was first reported at Collider.