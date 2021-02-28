It turns out that Godzilla vs. Kong may be even more epic than we previously expected. Epic enough to contain at least one battle between the two legendary monsters that lasts nearly 20 minutes. This, according to composer Junkie XL, who recently discussed the scene in question, which takes place, at least in part, on an aircraft carrier.

Junkie XL composed the music for Godzilla Vs Kong, which arrives next month. The musician recently appeared on the Film Junkee Vodka Stream and discussed the movie a bit. While not revealing too much, he explained that a recently revealed clip, which previewed the battle between King Kong and Godzilla, was just the tip of the iceberg. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm not going to say how this thing ends but there's some spectacular...and then so, this scene that was released today, was it on IGN? Forty seconds of footage? That scene is 18 minutes long and it's ridiculous."

Quite a bit of action was contained in that mere 40 seconds of footage in question. So to think that the whole thing is around 17 minutes longer is revealing. Not to mention that there is roughly two hours worth of a movie outside of this one, epic scene. Whether or not it can capture the love of critics and fans upon arrival remains to be seen but it is clear that director Adam Wingard has done a lot to ensure that this movie is going to deliver on the promise of its title. That much is certain.

Godzilla vs. Kong sees these mythic adversaries meet in what is being billed as a "battle for the ages." Kong and his protectors set out on a difficult journey to find his true home. Jia, a young orphan girl, has managed to form a unique and powerful bond with the monster. They unexpectedly find themselves in Godzilla's path, and the King of the Monsters is enraged, carving a path of destruction all over the world. Instigated by mysterious forces, the two Titans will clash. And one will fall.

This entry in the MonsterVerse has also made room for a large human ensemble. It includes Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Joker, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Shun Oguri (Weathering with You), Eiza Gonzalez (Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Friday Night Lights) and Demian Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight). Brown and Chandler previously appeared in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) penned the screenplay. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers are on board as producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira are executive producers. Godzilla vs. Kong arrives both in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. You can check out the clip from the IGN YouTube channel.