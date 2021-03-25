When it comes to team-up action movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Zack Snyder's Justice League, there is usually an attempt to draw out the action scenes in an effort to give the audience their money's worth. Godzilla Vs Kong promises an epic matchup between two of cinema's most iconic monsters. But don't expect their fight scenes to drag on endlessly. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the movie's director Adam Wingard explained his team made a conscious effort to keep battle scenes short and sharply-focused.

"I think that's something that we're always aware of is trying to maintain the scale because we wanted the monster fights to be super fast paced and intense... What we ended up doing is we kind of got, you know, the VFX supervisor, DJ, he's a really clever guy, and we kind of came up with this idea that we're gonna slow down all the things around the monsters, like smoke, and falling debris, all the things that give it that like actual scale but we're going to keep the monster moving fast. What it ends up doing is it kind of creates almost like a modern stop motion effect. It's not as like, jarring as that, but my hope is that it has its own quality that you're not used to seeing in other films."

While the main draw of GvK was always going to be the fights between the giant lizard and the giant ape, the movie is also trying to tell a proper story about humanity dealing with the existence of a gigantic species of superpredators whose mere presence could spell doom for mankind. According to Wingard, his aim is to give audiences a story they can relate to, and action scenes that will stand the test of time.

"What's really important is to preserve just, like the wow factor of [the action], you know, like, you know you just need audience to be invested in it, because it's like, you look at things like King Kong, the original, which is stop motion. It's like those effects don't look like photo realistic or anything like that, but they look great. They actually still hold up in their own way and it's not because they're just, like, real. Sometimes reality isn't important. It's like, you have to keep that in mind but you can still make things feel grounded and interesting without having to just like sacrifice a lot of things for that."

Early reviews for Godzilla vs. Kong have been quite positive so far, so it seems Wingard has been successful in his mission to provide an epic retelling of a showdown between King Kong and Godzilla. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong features a lead cast consisting of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. This news first appeared at ComicBook.com.