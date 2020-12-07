One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of 2020 was Godzilla Vs Kong, which would serve as a sequel/crossover to Legendary Studio's modern reimaginings of the mythos of Godzilla and King Kong in the same universe. The movie was delayed to 2021, and the studio has been slow to release a trailer to keep fans satisfied during the long wait. Now, a few seconds of footage screened during CCXP has provided us with the first video glimpse of Godzilla vs. Kong.

In the clip, we see Godzilla swimming at full speed underwater as he opens his massive jaws in a show of intimidation. The scene cuts to Kong also roaring in defiance, while a giant metal chain appears to be locked around the ape's neck. It should be noted that both Godzilla and Kong do not appear to be in the same scene, since the giant lizard is underwater, and Kong is standing on solid ground.

The fact that King Kong is in chains is clearly a tribute to the original King Kong mythology, in which the giant ape was captured by humans, and brought to New York in chains to be used as a prop on a stage show. It is unlikely that Godzilla vs. Kong will have Kong in chains for the same reason.

But it is still impressive to see that humans have somehow managed to capture Kong, since his previous solo movie in the MonsterVerse showed the entire military and a host of underground monstrosities being unable to contain the giant ape against his will.

Judging by the chain around his neck, we can surmise that humanity, and more specifically MONARCH, uses Kong to fight the other giant monsters under Godzilla's thrall. We also know from previously revealed promotional material related to the movie that Kong will be wielding a giant weapon, in the shape of a massive club created from a piece of Godzilla's dorsal scale embedded into a tree trunk.

So Godzilla and his monster army will most probably have to contend with the forces of MONARCH headed by a club-wielding Kong, which will set up the iconic Godzilla vs. Kong battle that viewers are excited to see. However, their state of enmity is unlikely to last for long, with rumors circulating that an even greater threat will arrive on the scene during the final act of the movie which will necessitate the two behemoths joining forces.

Right now, the popular opinion is that the greater threat will turn out to be Mechagodzilla, which MONARCH has been secretly building, and which eventually breaks out of their control and goes on a rampage. Thus the stage would be set for Godzilla and Kong teaming up to take down a threat of humanity's own making.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives May 21, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.