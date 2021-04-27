In Godzilla Vs Kong, the two titans of monster cinema come together in an epic clash for the ages. Of course, since both are technically the heroes of Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, they were eventually required to unite against a common enemy. That enemy turned out to be the metal behemoth Mechagodzilla. During a Reddit AMA, the director of the film, Adam Wingard, revealed that the mechanical monstrosity was secretly being controlled by Godzilla's old nemesis, King Ghidorah.

"I think its the ghost of Ghidorah possessing Mecha's A.I. creating a new personality."

King Ghidorah had been the main villain of the previous movie in the series, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The three-headed kaiju met its demise at the end of the movie, but it was hinted that Ghidorah's head had been salvaged by a secret group with their own nefarious goals.

Those goals were revealed in Godzilla vs. Kong. Ghidorah's three heads were able to telepathically communicate with each other. That part of the monster's brain was used to create Mechagodzilla so that the creature could be controlled from afar by a human host. Based on Wingard's remarks, it seems some semblance of Ghidorah's personality survived in its brain and was downloaded into Mechagodzilla's program, which led to it going berserk.

It's a cool twist to put on the origins of Mechagodzilla, which in previous movies had simply been the mechanical clone of Godzilla. Concept artists Jared Krichevsky, who created the look of the mecha-titan for GvK, recently explained on Instagram that he made a conscious effort to make this version of Mechagodzilla as unlike the giant lizard as possible.

"Mechagodzilla had to look different than any other previous versions So I knew RPO was off the table. He couldn't look like an exact machine version of Godzilla, which was my first attempt. I went to opposites, Godzilla has a thick body, so I went with a lean, fish-ike body and skeletal tail, Godzilla has stubby arms, so I gave him extra reach. The claw hands were something I pitched in the room, but I knew they needed to see it to understand it. One note was that the hands needed to be unique. I decided the claws could have a range of flexibility and possibilities, So I based this off of something called mirror-hand syndrome. I wanted this Mecha to be fast and maneuverable has built like a tank."

Now that we know Ghidorah was controlling Mechagodzilla, there is a chance that future installments of the MonsterVerse might introduce an even greater threat, Mecha-King Ghidorah, or possibly bring the original Ghidorah back from the dead to take on both Godzilla and King Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. This news arrives from Redddit.