The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong is the highly anticipated culmination of Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise that began in 2014 with Godzilla. Adam Wingard, who will be helming GvK, recently spoke to Collider about the previous movie in the series, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and how Godzilla Vs Kong will avoid a major problem that audiences had with King of the Monsters.

"One of the reasons why [the studio] brought me on is I think a follow up to King of Monsters is because I am so different than [King of the Monsters director] Michael Dougherty as a director, I mean he definitely leans more into the kind of horror realm, and his approach to Godzilla is really kind of scary in a lot of ways, and I think that they knew that the next film after that had to be different regardless of how it was going to be received, and I think I was kind of chosen ultimately because my take was always going to be very tonally very fun, and, colorful and all those kinds of things."

While Godzilla: King of the Monsters boasted some epic fight scenes between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, audiences complained that large parts of the fights were difficult to view because the scenes took place at night time, and an overuse of CGI particle effects made everything on the screen appear jumbled together.

In contrast, the fight scenes from Godzilla vs. Kong that have appeared in the trailer are much clearer, taking place in daylight, and even the fight that takes place at night is brightly lit since the giant ape and the giant lizard are fighting in the midst of neon skyscrapers. According to Adam Wingard, he had already been developing the action scenes to look the way they do in the trailer, which also happened to address some of the complaints that audiences had with regards to King of the Monsters.

"There wasn't like a major course correction in terms of what the film was going to be about or how we had to approach certain action scenes or any of that kind of stuff, because fortunately we were kind of already doing our own thing and it just sort of matched up with what it felt like people had kind of been wanting anyways, you know, like, I mean, obviously I'm aware of like the... You know, some of the stuff where, you know, people felt like [King of the Monsters] was like too dark in places, or there was too many particle effects and stuff."

So it seems GvK will offer better lit fight scenes than Kong of the Monsters, with less particle effects. Another major complaint that will hopefully be addressed is the tendency of movies in the MonsterVerse to frequently cut away from epic fight scenes between monsters to show the reactions of human characters to the brawl instead. If Godzilla and King Kong are duking it out on the screen, the last thing we want to see is the camera abruptly cut away mid-scene to show a random human scientist gasping in horror at the sight of the carnage. Just show us the full carnage instead, man.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. This news originated at Collider.