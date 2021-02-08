A new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer was released recently for the Japanese market. The trailer carries a couple of new scenes from the hotly-anticipated film, including a sequence that might have revealed a major human character who will be the main villain.

Breaking: A new Japanese trailer for #GodzillaVsKong has been revealed. The film will be released in Japan on May 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/S6D8uEackQ — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 7, 2021

Around the one minute mark in the trailer, we see a man standing in the frame, while another man remarks to him, "Ren Serizawa, these are dangerous times." This character had already appeared in the previous trailer, and the computer screen behind him shows that he is most likely controlling the mechanical kaiju known as Mechagodzilla, that Kong and Godzilla will team up to battle against.

The fact that the character is named Ren Serizawa gives us a clue as to his motivation for creating Mechagodzilla. In the previous movies in the MonsterVerse franchise, Ishiro Serizawa, played by Ken Watanbe, was a leading scientist who was deeply involved in the study of Godzilla. After a devastating battle with King Ghidorah that left the giant lizard on the brink of death, it was Serizawa who carried an atomic payload to Godzilla's lair to revive him, losing his own life in the process.

If Ren Serizawa is Ishiro's son and holds Godzilla directly responsible for his father's death, that would be enough motivation for him to build Mechagodzilla to kill the giant lizard. This would also be a far better motivation than that of the main human villain of the previous movie, Dr. Emma Russell, played by Vera Farmiga, whose poorly-explained desire to free Ghidorah because humanity sucks has been frequently criticized by fans.

Apart from Ren Serizawa, another non-kaiju threat may have been teased in the first Godzilla Vs Kong trailer, where we see a blue, alien spaceship guiding Kong into the hollow Earth. Fans are speculating that the spaceship could belong to the Xiliens, an alien race that has shown up in previous Godzilla movies that have the ability to control the monsters to invade other planets.

Of course, whatever plans the human/alien cast of the movie might harbor, the main draw of the movie is going to be the epic match being promised between Godzilla and King Kong. While the trailers for the movie seem to show a lot of plot points, the director of the movie, Adam Wingard, had previously promised on Instagram that there is a great deal of additional story content that will remain a mystery until the film releases.

"The GVK trailer is finally here! I'm beyond thrilled to be able to share the insane epic mayhem. I know it looks like it shows alot but this is only the tip of the monster iceberg ;) Let me know if you are team Godzilla or team Kong!"

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong features a lead cast consisting of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.