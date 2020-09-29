The recent Prime1 Studio livestream has unveiled a brand-new logo for the upcoming monster mash movie Godzilla Vs Kong. Simply depicting the names of the legendary behemoths in their respective styles, it is still more than enough to get fans further hyped for the epic clash.

Godzilla vs. Kong drops us in a time when monsters walk the Earth, and humanity's fight for its future. The movie sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature (and two of cinemas most recognizable monsters) on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

A new synopsis for Godzilla Vs Kong, which was revealed via some new products from Playmates Toys provides a little more insight into what audiences can expect from upcoming blockbuster; "Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

Godzilla vs. Kong is being directed by Adam Wingard and is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as Kong: Skull Island. The movie will be the fourth installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

Details about the upcoming blockbuster have slowly been dripping through over the last few months. The movie was recently given a PG-13 rating by the MPAA, with director Adam Wingard quickly chiming in and suggesting that the rating that has been handed down is putting things rather mildly. Godzilla vs. Kong received its PG-13 rating for "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language," which was followed by Wingard taking to social media and slyly stating "That's an understatement," which should excite fans looking forward to some full-on beast brawling action.

Earlier in the year it was also revealed by an anonymous source that Godzilla vs. Kong will have a runtime of approximately one hour and 45 minutes, which is surprisingly short considering everything it needs to pack in. Thankfully, the same source also stated that the brisk runtime "does not compromise the film's plot at all and no crucial developments are left out."

The movie has had a difficult time backstage so far. Not only was production on Godzilla vs. Kong delayed even before the current circumstances forced the entertainment industry to shut down, it was later confirmed for a release next summer, a year and some weeks after it was initially scheduled to make its theatrical debut. Godzilla vs. Kong is currently scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. The logo, which was released during the recent Prime1 Studio livestream, comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @KaijuNewsOutlet.