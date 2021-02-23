Godzilla Vs Kong will feature a mecha-monster, but it won't be who you think. At least, not exactly. It has now been confirmed that the mysterious mecha that will likely bring Godzilla and Kong together, making them best friends forever, will be created from King Ghidorah's severed head, bringing a new version of Mecha-Ghidorah is entering the MonsterVerse. This information was taken from a recent Godzilla Vs Kong set visit report, which offers a description of the technological titan.

"We walked on to the set, and there was a gigantic Ghidorah skull that had been wired up and made technological. It's one of the cooler sets I've been on as it looks like they had taken the organic matter of Ghidorah and mechanized it into some new kind of mechanized creature."

Also known as Mecha-King Ghidorah, the character is mechanically modified Ghidorah created by Toho that first appeared in the 1991 Godzilla film, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, and wields a variety of abilities including lasers, tasers and even a built-in time machine. Mecha-Ghidora's role in Godzilla Vs Kong is currently unknown, but it's now pretty much a given that it will be a controlled creation of the mysterious APEX group, with the cyborg-dragon no doubt the common enemy that forces the title titans to team up.

The recent trailers and TV spots for the movie have teased the arrival of a mechanical creature, with many believing it to be that of popular character Mecha-Godzilla. With this recent set report though, it doesn't sound like the fan-favorite version of the famous kaiju will be making an appearance after all. Unless of course Godzilla requires mechanical upgrades to defeat Mecha-Ghidorah, in which case we could still end up with a (very) loose adaptation.

Godzilla Vs Kong will see the legendary beasts collide, with these two mythic adversaries coming face-to-face in a spectacular battle for the ages. Kong and his protectors hold the fate of the world in their hands as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. With them is Jia, a young, orphaned girl with whom Kong has formed a unique and powerful bond. To the delight of monster fans everywhere, they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who has been cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces with nefarious purpose, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Directed Adam Wingard (You're Next, The Guest) is at the helm of Godzilla vs. Kong, working from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The movie will act as a sequel to both 2014's Godzilla and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island, making it the fourth movie in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse.

Aside from the various monsters that everyone is here to see, Godzilla: King of the Monsters features an ensemble cast of humans led by Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, a reluctant hero and geologist who works closely with Kong. Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, and Julian Dennison also star alongside Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Kyle Chandler as her father Dr. Mark Russell, and Zhang Ziyi as Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling. Lance Reddick and Jessica Henwick have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

After a series of delays amid the ongoing global situation, Godzilla Vs Kong is now scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will also receive a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The streaming service will make the movie available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.