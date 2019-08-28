Could Mechagodzilla be making a big screen comeback next year? It's certainly too early to declare that to be the case, but a newly-discovered Easter egg in Godzilla: King of the Monsters hints at the man-made beast's arrival. If this is indeed going to happen, then we can probably expect the giant metal death machine to show up in next year's Godzilla Vs Kong, especially when taking the other circumstantial evidence into account.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The end of the movie sees Godzilla take his rightful place as king of the so-called Titans, bringing peace back to the world. The end credits are littered with little tidbits, showcasing that the world is better off now that the monsters and humans are living in peace. The movie recently made its way to Blu-ray and a fan, who goes by u/AluminumJacket on Reddit, shared a screenshot of a newspaper clipping from the credits.

The screenshot features a headline that states "Monarch Boosts Forces Around Skull Island." This is in reference to King Kong's home. Further reading reveals teams of geologists have been dispatched there to investigate. But one particular paragraph is especially fascinating, as it certainly seems to indicate the construction of Mechagodzilla, or perhaps another mechanized version of a familiar monster. The passage reads as follows.

"De La Rosa went on to claim that Monarch was not only developing this mechanized giant on Skull Island, but had already tried to create organic Titans in the past, and they are the cause of several recent Titan incidents. He is part of a group that believes the Muto attack was an inside job..."

The Muto attack is in reference to the beasts from 2014's Godzilla. What we have here are a few interesting things to dissect. For one, if Monarch did already create monsters, that would help explain the post-credit scene from Godzilla: King of the Monsters that sees Charles Dance's character making off with Ghidorah's severed head. But the real hook here is the "mechanized giant" bit. It's hard not to see this as a direct reference to Mechagodzilla, the gigantic weaponized robot designed to take down Godzilla, who first appeared in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. It's also worth mentioning that a Mecha-King Ghidorah has appeared in the franchise in the past in In Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II.

With Godzilla vs. Kong already in the can, it's easy to imagine where this is going. Godzilla and King Kong square off. They discover an even larger threat in the form of a mecha-monster, the two set aside their differences and take down the beast together. Even if that's not how it unfolds, don't be surprised to see this thread revisited sooner rather than later. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit theaters on March 13, 2020. Feel free to check out the post from Reddit for yourself.