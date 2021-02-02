Titans collide in this epic Godzilla Vs Kong fan art, which depicts what the battle could look like should the legendary monsters have to set aside their differences to tackle an even bigger foe: Mechagodzilla. While fans don't yet know whether the famous mecha will feature in Godzilla Vs Kong, theories have been flying around the internet ever since the release of the movie's first trailer.

Introduced in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, the robotic doppelgänger of the famous kaiju was first depicted as an extraterrestrial villain, whose origin was later changed to being a man-made weapon designed to defend Japan from Godzilla. Mechagodzilla is powered with a vast array of weaponry and has since become one of Godzilla's archenemies.

The character is not confirmed to be involved in Godzilla Vs Kong, but fans have found several clues in the marketing for the movie which suggests the character's arrival. One common belief is that Mechagodzilla is actually the Godzilla seen in the trailer, which would explain why the reptilian god has suddenly found a love for destroying humanity rather than protecting it as seen in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Should Mechagodzilla decide to show up, this fan art gives us a great idea of the kind of action-packed destruction that will ensue when the three behemoths throw down.

The newly released synopsis for Godzilla Vs Kong reads; "Legends collide in Godzilla Vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the official Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island and is the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

How the battle between Godzilla and Kong will wrap up remains to be seen, but director Adam Wingard has already assured fans that there will be a definitive winner. "I do want there to be a winner," Wingard said of the movie's titular battle. "The original film was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn't take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, Okay, there is a winner".

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021. The streaming version on HBO Max will be available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of datrintiart's Instagram account.