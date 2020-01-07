A major character appearance in Godzilla Vs Kong may have been spoiled by some recently revealed merchandise. The King of the Monsters and King of Monkeys are set to duke it out on the big screen later this year, which will be the culmination of Warner Bros. and Legendary's so-called MonsterVerse. Yet, if these new toys are any indication, there is going to be another surprise guest crashing the party.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Godzilla vs. Kong. While toys aren't always the best indication of what's to come, they're right often enough that it's worth warning those who don't want anything about this movie spoiled. That having been said, the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair recently took place. It's an expo that allows companies to show off merchandise for vendors who are looking to buy product for the year. Some photos surfaced online of some toys coming out for Godzilla vs. Kong and, standing right alongside the two beasts is none other than Mechagodzilla.

The photos online are, admittedly, not high quality, but we can, clearly enough, make out a robotic version of the new Godzilla. This heavily implies that the character will be making an appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. How, precisely, the robo kaiju would factor into the plot remains to be seen. One can assume it will be used as a man-made deterrent for the monsters, or "Titans." We can also guess things won't go according to plan and Godzilla and/or Kong will have to take down the robotic beast.

This also isn't the first we've heard of Mechagodzilla possibly making an appearance in the movie. During the end-credits in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a newspaper clipping reveals that Monarch, the company that has been investigating the monsters in the MonsterVerse, was developing a "mechanized giant on Skull Island." This toy seems to further confirm MechaGodzilla's debut. The robotic monster first made its debut in 1974's Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla and has appeared in several entries in the franchise since. One would assume that if toys are already being produced that this won't be kept a secret forever. Maybe we'll even see the character pop up in a trailer. If not, it will, at best, be a poorly kept secret.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) is directing the movie, working from a screenplay by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean). The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick. Originally, it was supposed to be released in March of this year but, following the financial disappointment of King of the Monsters, the studio delayed the release by eight months. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20. You can check out the photo of the toys below, which was shared on Gorudan's Twitter account.