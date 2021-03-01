Huge SPOILER warning for those awaiting the March release date on HBO Max. But some newly released Godzilla Vs Kong tie-in merchandise may have just given us our first look at fan-favorite robot lizard, Mechagodzilla, meaning, of course, that the character will in fact appear in the upcoming monster epic. There has been speculation surrounding the debut of Mechagodzilla in the MonsterVerse ever since the release of the first trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong, with eagle-eyed fans spotting several clues throughout the action-packed footage.

La marca @HerediaClothing nos da la primera imagen oficial de #Mechagodzilla, gracias a una camisa de manga larga parte del merchandising de #GodzillaVsKong. pic.twitter.com/O35HdbnBSl — ElNomqui (@ElNomqui) February 26, 2021

The design of Mechagodzilla that adorns the merchandise looks a lot different to what fans of the legendary kaiju are accustomed to but does manage to maintain some familiar elements. This Mechagodzilla has clearly been given a modern update for the upcoming monster mash, though how it will play into proceedings remains a mystery at present.

Mechagodzilla has been a beloved part of Godzilla lore since its introduction in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II. The robotic doppelgänger of the famous lizard was first depicted as an extraterrestrial villain, whose origin was later changed to being a man-made weapon designed to defend Japan from Godzilla. Mechagodzilla is powered with a vast array of weaponry and has since become one of Godzilla's archenemies. What Godzilla Vs Kong director Adam Wingard plans to do with the popular mecha is unknown, but it's much more likely that Mechgodzilla is a product of mankind's making rather than an alien invader.

It has already been revealed through set visits that Godzilla Vs Kong will feature a mecha-monster, with reports claiming that it will be created using the severed head of King Ghidorah and thus bringing a new version of Mecha-Ghidorah to the MonsterVerse. "We walked on to the set, and there was a gigantic Ghidorah skull that had been wired up and made technological," a recent report from the behind-the-scenes stated. "It's one of the cooler sets I've been on as it looks like they had taken the organic matter of Ghidorah and mechanized it into some new kind of mechanized creature."

While it's possible that some wires have been crossed along the way, the reveal of Mechagodzilla does not show any sign of King Ghidorah in the design, which could mean that Godzilla Vs Kong will feature more than one Mecha-monster during its brisk 113-minute runtime, a huge chunk of which has already been revealed to be taken up by a 20-minute fight scene.

Godzilla Vs Kong features a battle for the ages as fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off, while humanity looks to wipe out both creatures and take back the planet once and for all. Kong and his protectors hold the fate of the world in their hands and stand as the only hope against an enraged Godzilla, who has been cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by unseen forces with nefarious purpose, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The upcoming epic is directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next, The Guest) working from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Godzilla Vs Kong is the fourth movie in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse, acting as a sequel to 2014's Godzilla, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2017's Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla Vs Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. This comes to us from Twitter user ElNomqui.