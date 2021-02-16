It wouldn't be much of a MonsterVerse without a few more monsters, and some new Godzilla vs. Kong merchandise gives us a better look at the various beasts, including Warbat, Hellhawk, and more. While the main attraction to Godzilla Vs Kong is, of course, Godzilla fighting Kong, the movie will clearly be made up of much more monster action than just the titular battle.

A new series of #GodzillaVsKong bag clips by Monogram has been revealed. Source: Luminous pic.twitter.com/AzTyKeSC1Q — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 11, 2021

The images of the new kaiju come in the form of some Monogram bag clips, which, while heavily stylized and cartoony in appearance, still provide a good idea of what the likes of Warbat and Hellhawk will look like on screen. Warbats are described as "venom-winged monsters that hunt the hidden depths of the hollow earth," while Hellhawks appear to be giant birds with bat-like wings and the kind of dead-eyed stare that would frighten even a giant gorilla. Interestingly, two of the images are silhouetted exclusives and it remains a mystery which monsters they could be. One of them certainly looks like it could be a certain mechanical lizard...

It's unknown how these other kaiju will factor into Godzilla vs. Kong, but with Godzilla: King of the Monsters opening the flood gates on kaiju destruction, the upcoming sequel is going to have a hard time going even bigger and will certainly need a lot of monsters to do it. Cue the Warbats.

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong reads; "Legends collide in Godzilla Vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the official Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as 2017's Kong: Skull Island and is the fourth installment in Legendary's ongoing MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, Eiza González as Maya Simmons, Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine, with Lance Reddick and Jessica Henwick cast in undisclosed roles. Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown returns as Madison Russell alongside Kyle Chandler as her father, Dr. Mark Russell, and Zhang Ziyi as Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released internationally on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The streaming service will make the movie available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. This comes to us courtesy of Kaiju News Outlet.