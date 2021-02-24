Godzilla vs. Kong is the movie that Legendary's MonsterVerse has been leading up to ever since 2014's Godzilla. Naturally, a number of characters from previous movies in the franchise are returning for Godzilla Vs Kong. In an interview with Collider, Millie Bobby Brown, who played Madison in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, explained how her character has evolved since the last film.

"Five years have gone by and Madison has grown up. It's definitely a coming-of-age story for her. Her storyline has definitely evolved greatly in the way she deals with things, her attitude towards life, how much more stronger of a person. Really trying to follow in her mother's footsteps as well as strength wise she's becoming more strong, more independent and understanding what she needs to do. Five years are gone by and she's basically a badass."

In King of the Monsters, Madison was the daughter of Dr. Emma Russell, a renegade scientist who was responsible for releasing King Ghidorah from his cryogenic sleep out of some twisted idea of balancing nature's relationship with humanity. Upon learning of her mother's true intentions, Madison turned against her and was instrumental in leading Godzilla to King Ghidorah for their final fight.

While Godzilla is too much of a force of nature to form a bond with a single human, it did have a semblance of a partnership with Madison. According to Millie Bobby Brown, that relationship is now more about Madison uncovering the history of the giant lizard and how it came to be.

"The first movie King of the Monsters, her relationship with Godzilla was pretty distant. It was only really like what talks about him. And she was, I'm sure, very curious. There are moments in King of the Monsters, where she gets to have amazing scenes with him, but definitely this movie, Godzilla versus King Kong, it's much more about the technical side of it, learning more about his, the data of him as a Titan. It's much more technical and she's becoming more knowledgeable of him."

While previous Godzilla movies have generally treated the legendary monster as something that just is, the MonsterVerse has attempted to set up a backstory for all the different monsters aka kaiju. From what we know so far, Godzilla and Kong belong to a race of superpredators that existed on the surface millions of years ago and lived alongside humanity.

But something then happened, possibly the arrival of the alien King Ghidorah, that drove the monsters underground into a series of interconnected giant tunnels that the kaiju have used to move around the world, or simply hibernate, ever since. It now remains to be seen what new information Madison uncovers in GvK about the nature of Godzilla's existence and its connection to Kong.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. This news first appeared at Collider.